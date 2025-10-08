Mumbai, October 8: A dramatic late-night accident unfolded on Monday when a car driven by a drunk motorist plunged into the sea from the approach ramp to the Worli Sea Link. The 29-year-old driver, Frashogar Batiwalla from Tardeo, narrowly escaped with minor injuries, thanks to the swift action of two Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawans.

Batiwalla, who was on his way to Andheri, was reportedly speeding when his Maruti Ertiga crashed into a divider, broke the ramp’s railing, and fell into shallow waters near Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk. Jawans Suhas Kadasare and Pandurang Kale rescued him by climbing onto the rocks and securing him with a rope. The car was later retrieved by the fire brigade on Tuesday night. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Major Pile-Up Near Bhor Ghat, Several Injured As 18–20 Vehicles Crash; Traffic Crawls for 5 km (Watch Videos).

Car Crashes Into Sea From Sea Link Approach Ramp at Worli Seaface

Speeding car falls into sea from Coastal Road at Worli on Monday night; driver rescued: A late-night drive on Mumbai’s coastal road nearly turned fatal when a speeding Ertiga lost control near Worli, broke through a divider, and plunged 30 feet into the sea. The 28-year-old… pic.twitter.com/VJL2bIbGpH — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 7, 2025

After the incident, Batiwalla was tested with a breath analyser and booked by Worli police for drunk driving, with his blood report still pending. Head constable Mushir Rasheed Tadvi, who lodged the FIR, said the driver was operating the vehicle in a dangerous and careless manner. Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Boy Injured After Being Run Over by Car in Kanjurmarg, Police Respond After CCTV Video Surfaces.

According to Batiwalla’s family, the accident was triggered when a BMW lost control and rammed into his Ertiga. Authorities are investigating the matter further. The prompt rescue by MSF personnel is being praised as a key factor in preventing a potential tragedy, highlighting the importance of quick action during road accidents in Mumbai’s busy coastal stretches.

