Manipal (Karnataka) [India], April 13: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is proud to achieve new rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2024. MAHE has been ranked in two narrow subjects, specifically Dentistry and Anatomy and Physiology, which fall under the Life Sciences and Medicine category.

The rankings in the broad subject of Life Sciences have improved significantly, currently standing at 317, an improvement of 51 places from last year's rank of 368 and Medicine 201- 250, which is improved by one band.

Among the 150 ranked universities worldwide, only Manipal Academy of Higher Education is ranked from India under the Anatomy and Physiology subject.

Under the Dentistry subject, there are 100 universities ranked, out of which only 2 universities are from India, MAHE being one of them.

As compared to the previous year's ranking, three narrow subjects have been ranked under the 200 band this year (Dentistry, Anatomy & Physiology, and Pharmacy & Pharmacology).

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

