Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Mahindra has unveiled its much-awaited Electric Origin SUVs - the BE 6e and XEV 9e.

Price range set for BE 6e starts from Rs 18.90 lakh ex showroom price (Chennai).

Price range for XEV 9e starts from Rs 21.90 lakh ex showroom price (Chennai).

Both the cars are INGLO ELECTIC ORIGIN.

Overall ground clearance of XEV 9e and BE 6e is 207 mm.

Go to market starts in a phased manner in the latter part of January 2025. Delivery from the end of February 2025- March 2025.

Mahindra launched on Tuesday at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. Mahindra also unveiled its all new brand logo known as 'Unlimit Logo' which looks like an infinite sign.

The cars according to the carmaker signal a new era of innovation, aesthetics, and emotional connection in automotive design.

Mahindra also claimed that these electric SUVs have one of the quietest in-car experience, besides protecting with maximum filtration of UV rays and smart air purifier.

The battery can be fast-charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes, it claimed. The battery comes with lifetime warranty.

The SUV cars come with MAIA- Mahindra artificial intelligence architecture.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume.

The Group has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. (ANI)

