We don’t know when or if Hera Pheri 3 will finally materialise, but the sequel to another Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal comedy is officially in the works. The 2006 madcap comic thriller Bhagam Bhag is getting a second instalment, with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal likely to reprise their roles. Shemaroo Entertainment, which owns the rights to the film, has confirmed that Bhagam Bhag 2 is in the scripting stage. However, they have yet to announce who will direct the sequel. ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’: Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal’s Sequel All Set To Release in 2025.

The first Bhagam Bhag was helmed by Priyadarshan, who is currently working on Bhoot Bangla, a horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar. A box office success upon release, Bhagam Bhag also featured Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Tanushree Dutta. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have a proven track record together, dating back to the cult hit Hera Pheri in 2000.

Recently, some netizens were surprised to discover that Garam Masala, another Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar comedy, was a remake of the American film Boeing Boeing. For those familiar with Priyadarshan’s filmography, though, you would know that originality is not his strong suit. In fact, the 'original' Bhagam Bhag (pardon the pun) isn’t entirely original either. It borrows liberally from not one but five different films! Did ‘Garam Masala’ Copy ‘Boeing Boeing’? Video Clip Comparing Comic Scenes From Akshay Kumar-John Abraham’s Movie With 1965 American Comedy Is Going Viral – Here’s the Truth!

Here’s a breakdown of its inspirations:

1. Mannar Mathai Speaking

The central plot of Bhagam Bhag - a drama troupe entangled with a suicidal woman, whom one of the actors falls for, only to uncover a deeper conspiracy - is borrowed from the 1995 Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking. Directed by Mani C Kappan, the film starred Mukesh, Innocent, Sai Kumar, and Vani Vishwanath. Fans of Hera Pheri might find it fascinating that Mannar Mathai Speaking is the sequel to Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), the film that inspired Hera Pheri. Incidentally, Mannar Mathai Speaking itself draws loose inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic Vertigo.

Watch a Scene From 'Mannar Mathai Speaking':

In Bhagam Bhag, the storyline closely mirrors Mannar Mathai Speaking, particularly the tracks involving Lara Dutta and Shakti Kapoor's characters. However, the film layers additional elements drawn from other sources, which you can read ahead.

2. Dheem Tharikida Thom

The opening sequence and the brief track featuring Tanushree Dutta, where Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s characters obnoxiously harass her in the name of comedy, are taken from Priyadarshan’s own 1986 Malayalam film Dheem Tharikida Thom. This film, in turn, was inspired by the 1954 English film Happy Go Lovely (which also influenced the romantic subplot in Ghajini).

Watch a Scene From 'Dheem Tharikida Thom':

The Malayalam movie featured an ensemble cast, including Maniyan Pillai Raju, Lizy, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, and Sreenivasan.

3. Nadodikkattu

The subplot in Bhagam Bhag, where Manoj Joshi’s smuggler Manubhai Gandhi and his acolytes mistake the protagonists for undercover cops, is reminiscent of the 1987 Malayalam comedy Nadodikkattu. Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, the film starred Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, with the late Thilakan playing a pivotal role.

Watch a Scene From 'Nadodikkattu':

Nadodikkattu became the first instalment of a beloved trilogy for Malayalam movie lovers, followed by Pattanapravesham (1988) and Akkare Akkare Akkare (1990). While the second film was directed by Anthikkad, Priyadarshan helmed the third, making us wonder why he hasn’t yet adapted this movie for Bollywood.

4. Bindhaast/Snegithiye

The subplot involving Jackie Shroff’s cop framing the lead trio for Arbaaz Khan’s murder, which leads the protagonists on the run from the law, is directly lifted from the 1999 Marathi film Bindhaast. This unique thriller featured an all-female cast, with its only male role being a corpse.

Watch a Song From 'Raakilipattu':

The film was a box office hit, and Priyadarshan later remade it as a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, Snegithiye/Raakilipattu, starring Jyothika, Sharbani Mukherjee, and Tabu. Interestingly, while the Tamil version was released in 2000, the Malayalam version hit screens seven years later - by which time Bhagam Bhag had already been released.

5. It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

The 1963 classic comedy, directed by Stanley Kramer, is considered one of the greatest comedies of all time and was nominated for six Oscars (winning one for Best Sound Editing). Bollywood has already seen two unofficial remakes of this film in Dhamaal (2007) and Journey Bombay to Goa: Laughter Unlimited (also 2007), both in the same year!

Watch a Scene From 'It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World':

In Bhagam Bhag (which came a year earlier), the inspiration is evident in the climactic scene where the characters find themselves precariously trapped on a malfunctioning fire ladder, a slapstick highlight reminiscent of the original.

