New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After Covid-19 crisis the sector which badly affected is MSMEs. They play an important role in Indian economic growth.

But after the pandemic, everything changed and many MSMEs were forced to shut down because of fewer sales and lack of funds.

One thing that can get MSME businesses on track is an MSME loan. In fact, the government also have launched several MSME schemes like mudra loan, CGTMSE, PM SVAnidhi scheme, and others. The problem is most banks ask bundle of documents before they sanctioned the loan.

This is where Ziploan comes to help. Availing of an MSME loan from Ziploan is easy and hassle-free. You can get a quick business loan of up to Rs. 7.5 lakh within 3 days*.

Small business owners can utilize the fund of MSME finance to manage their inventory, buy/upgrade machinery, working capital management, repay small debts, and do other investment that helps in their business growth.

Here are the benefits of availing of MSME finance from Ziploan:

Online application - Borrowers can apply for an MSME loan online from Ziploan's official website or app.

Fund up to Rs. 7.5 lakh - With a quick MSME fund of Rs. 7.5 lakh MSMEs can do whatever their business requires such as new machinery, hire skilled employees, etc.

Loan in 3 Days* - Online submission of required documents helps complete the verification faster. After verification clients can get funds directly to their account within three days*.

Fair interest rates - The automated online process makes our interest rates fair. The interest rates are calculated based on the borrower's repayment ability.

Flexible repayment tenure - A client can repay MSME loan EMI within 12 months to 36 months.

No prepayment charges - A borrower needs not to pay any pre-payment charges after they paid the first 6 EMIs (excluding pre-EMI)

MSME Loan Eligibility

Following are the eligibility criteria of availing of an MSME loan from Ziploan:

At Ziploan the MSME loan eligibility is simple, so more people can avail of the loan.

An MSME with a business vintage of two years

Last year turnover should be more than Rs. 10 lakh

The business history should be clean

The previous year's ITR should be more than Rs. 1.5 lakhs

A business place or home should be registered on borrower's name

Documents Required for Availing an MSME Business Loan from Ziploan

Following are the MSME loan documents borrower needs to have to avail a loan for MSME.

12 months' bank statement

MSME business registration proof

Pan Card/Aadhar Card

Last two years' ITR

Availing of an MSME loan from Ziploan is hassle-free and one can apply for it online from any location without visiting the office.

