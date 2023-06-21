BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 21: Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, takes a refreshing step into the Home Comfort category by introducing the Philips Tower Fan CX 5535. This cutting-edge product combines innovative cooling technology with energy efficiency, aiming to create comfortable living spaces with effortless portability and noise-free functioning.

The new Philips Tower Fan sets a new benchmark for functionality and aesthetics. Its sleek design and lightweight construction make it a perfect fit for any space, while its powerful performance ensures optimal cooling without any disturbing noise. Additionally, the Tower Fan features a dedicated chamber for aromatic fragrances, enhancing the atmosphere and providing a refreshing experience throughout the summer season.

As homes become increasingly focused on both ergonomics and smart devices, Versuni's entry into the home comfort market seeks to provide consumers with a stylish and powerful solution. The Tower Fan caters to the growing demand for versatile cooling products, offering a personalized and consistent cooling experience for homes and offices. Its portability allows for effortless movement from one space to another, providing convenient and adaptable cooling wherever it is needed. Commenting on the launch, Pooja Baid, Marketing Head, Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to build on our legacy of Philips' range of home appliances with the new Tower Fan, that packs a punch with powerful cooling in a convenient and sleek product. The Tower Fan is our answer to the rising desire for refreshing air during the summer without much noise and hassle. Consumers today are more mindful than ever before. By combining superior technology, energy efficiency, and modern design, we are set to revolutionize the standards of home comfort. A perfect addition to India's sustainability-conscious household, our latest launch will be perfect Air Buddy, especially during the summers." Powered by innovation, the Tower Fan boasts a remarkable airflow of 2230 m3/hr, ensuring a cool breeze even on the hottest summer days. Its 60@ oscillation feature promotes even distribution of cool air throughout the room, providing enhanced comfort. With a 7-hour timer, remote-controlled operation, aroma chamber, and whisper-quiet performance, users have complete control over their comfort experience. The fan offers 3-speed levels and 2 wind modes, allowing for customizable cooling tailored to individual needs. Its user-friendly touch control panel and remote make operation effortless, while its energy-efficient design helps reduce electricity bills.

The Philips Tower Fan CX 5535 addresses the common issue of hotspots in rooms despite using multiple air conditioners, making it an ideal choice for households. In addition, office spaces often experience uneven cooling, causing varying degrees of discomfort among employees. The Tower Fan acts as a personalized cooling solution, providing much-needed respite and infusing the surroundings with a fresh scent, ensuring a pleasant and comfortable working and living environment. The Philips tower fan is now available for purchase at Rs 10,490 on Amazon and Philips Domestic Appliances online store - https://bit.ly/3NE9Zdo

