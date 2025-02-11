Mallcom Sets a New Benchmark with the Launch of Its D2C E-Commerce Store.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11: A category-defining shift in the safety industry propelled Mallcom to launch a direct-to consumer (D2C) online shop, revolutionising the way consumers are empowered with access to premium and certified personal protective equipment (PPE). This new destination allows users to purchase new-age safety products that make a fashion statement. Packing the trendiest styles & performance in safety gear from head to toe, directly from Mallcom without intermediaries, can offer an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective shopping experience.

The new Mallcom online shop is designed with user experience in mind, featuring a seamless purchasing process, real-time inventory tracking, and detailed product descriptions. Catering to B2C & D2C customers, the new online shop allows for flexible shopping options with no limits on quantity. The modern UI makes navigation intuitive, ensuring a smooth shopping experience for all users.

The new online shop marks a new chapter in the safety story authored by Mallcom on their journey to making PPE reach a wider consumer base

With over 40 years of industry expertise, Mallcom has built up a reputation for delivering the largest range of high-quality certified safety solutions. Although it has its presence across India and more than 60 countries worldwide, the new Mallcom shop caters to a national presence that encompasses all consumers across India.

Known for its innovation and commitment to sustainability, Mallcom continues to push the boundaries of the PPE industry. The company holds certifications like Sedex, ISO, CE, UKCA, ISI, ASTM, NFPA, ANSI, and AS, ensuring its products meet the highest global standards.

The new Mallcom online shop coincides with the launch of a new manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad. This marks a new foray for Mallcom on their journey to creating more impact & making PPE more accessible.

Mallcom has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work, fostering a collaborative environment where employees are empowered to drive innovation and meet the evolving needs of customers.

We are excited to introduce our D2C platform, which reflects our commitment to enhancing safety and accessibility," said Rohit Mall, AVP (Marketing) at Mallcom India Limited. "This initiative enables us to deliver our certified and genuine Mallcom industrial PPE directly to consumers, ensuring reliability, cost-effectiveness, and convenience.

Visit https://www.shopmallcom.in/ to explore Malcom's new online shop and shop for premium PPE products directly from the source. Mallcom provides safety solutions, anytime and anywhere.

Mallcom is a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) with over 40 years of experience. Offering high-quality safety products, the company serves workers across India and more than 60 countries globally. Mallcom is recognised for its innovation, sustainability efforts, and product certifications, including Sedex, ISO, CE, UKCA, ISI, ASTM, NFPA, ANSI, and AS.

Contact Information:

Phone: 4016 1000

Email: sales@mallcom.in

Website: https://www.shopmallcom.in/

