Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 7: Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has once again sets the bar higher in terms of excellence and determination with the top positions in NIRF 'India Rankings 2023'. MRIIRS has been ranked among the Top 3 Private Universities of Haryana (Category: Engineering). On the other hand, MRIIRS has been ranked among the Top 4 Private Universities of Haryana in the 'University' and 'Overall' category.

This is a very significant achievement as over 8000 institutions participated in the ranking this year. Manav Rachna has secured top positions among Government, IITs, NITs, and Private Institutions of the country.

Ecstatic on receiving these rankings, Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions congratulated all the people of Haryana and the team at Manav Rachna. "These rankings strengthen our belief in quality and consistence. This ranking is a testimony to the empowering vision of Manav Rachna to create a holistic environment where students grow as an individual and prepare themselves for the greater world", he said.

Expressing his delight over the glorious rankings, Dr Sanjay Srivastava, VC, MRIIRS said, "MRIIRS has been securing top places among the top institute of India across engineering, management, dental sciences, research and many others. NIRF rankings 2023 re-affirm our stance on quality education, best infrastructure, industry support and excellent placements across all our courses."

