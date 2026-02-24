Port Blair, February 24: A Pawan Hans helicopter faced trouble while landing near Mayabunder, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officials said. A Pawan Hans spokesperson said, "Around 9:30 a.m. today, a Pawan Hans helicopter experienced a short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported: Pawan Hans spokesperson. Pawan Hans Helicopter Crash: All 7 Onboard Safe After Chopper Crashes Into Sea Before Making Emergency Landing Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Mayabunder.

Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Mayabunder

A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing/crash near Mayabunder this morning. 5 passengers, including a child, were onboard. All passengers and the pilot are safe with minor injuries and were shifted to hospital with help from local fishermen & police. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NsvP4fBgUB — John Wilbert (@JohnWilbert93) February 24, 2026

The spokesperson added, "All necessary safety protocols were followed, and authorities ensured the well-being of the crew and passengers." As per reports, the passengers onboard included three men, one woman, one child, and the two pilots. The rescued passengers, Rajita Devi and her infant, Kamal Ch. Das, Sipra Saha, and Nambi Amma have been admitted to Dr. RP Hospital, Mayabunder, and are under observation and treatment. The pilots are also safe, said the local authorities. Authorities are actively assessing the situation, and further details regarding the cause and circumstances of the incident are awaited.

