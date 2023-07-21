PNN

New Delhi [India], July 21: Martian Wallet introduced an exciting integration with Twitter, allowing users to link their Twitter handles with their blockchain accounts. This integration enables users to perform transactions directly through Twitter, further streamlining the process and expanding the accessibility of decentralized finance. The company is a leading self-custodial wallet on a mission to onboard the next billion users into the decentralized era. With its innovative and disruptive features, Martian aims to provide a safe and seamless experience for users managing their digital assets.

The audience's dissatisfaction with existing wallet solutions and the realization that self-custody is a fundamental pillar for the full potential of the decentralized era inspired founders Utkarsh Sinha, Siddharth Jain, and Abhinav Bhardwaj to embark on the journey of building Martian Wallet. "At Martian, our growth is a testament to the robust technology and processes we've put in place. Raising more than $3 million in funding and reaching over 1.5 million installs is not just a milestone but a sign of trust that we have earned through technical excellence. We believe in creating a seamless user experience while striving to improve security and privacy," said Mr. Utkarsh Sinha, one of the Co-founders. Their efforts paid off as the wallet quickly gained popularity, emerging as the go-to choice for Aptos users, later expanding its support to the Sui blockchain as well.

Since its inception, Martian Wallet has gained significant traction, becoming the most widely used self-custodial wallet for Aptos and Sui blockchains. Its success is evident in its remarkable achievements. The wallet's Chrome extension has garnered over 1.6 million installations, reflecting the trust and popularity it has gained among the user community. To date, Martian has processed a staggering transaction volume of more than 300 million dollars, establishing its reliability and efficiency in handling digital asset transfers.

One of the key features that set Martian Wallet apart is its dedication to user experience. The team behind the company understands that self-custody of digital assets is a critical challenge in the web3 ecosystem. To address this, they have designed a user-friendly interface that not only ensures security but also prioritizes ease of use. Users can effortlessly buy, swap, stake, send, and manage their digital assets safely and securely. "At the heart of Martian is an unwavering commitment to technical innovation. With over $300 million in transactions processed, we've proven that our technology not only works but can scale and adapt to ever-evolving market needs. We're working on cutting-edge technologies like Multi-Party Computation to make the Martian experience smoother and more secure," Mr Siddharth Jain, one of the Co-founders, explained.

In addition to its core functionalities, Martian Wallet also facilitates the exploration, purchase, and sale of NFTs within the Aptos ecosystem. Users can seamlessly navigate through various apps and NFT projects within the wallet, fostering a vibrant and engaging experience. Furthermore, it has simplified asset transfers between the Aptos and Sui blockchains through its native wormhole integration, allowing users to effortlessly move their assets across different networks. "Our strong focus on building features and products that are technically advanced, safe and easy to use by crypto enthusiasts and beginners alike has led to Martian becoming the most popular wallet on Aptos and Sui blockchains. We are paving the way for a new era of self-custody by empowering users to take control of their digital assets and explore the limitless possibilities of a decentralized future," the COO, Abhinav Bhardwaj, stated while elaborating on the USP of the company.

Martian Wallets' future endeavours encompass a wide range of advancements and features designed to empower users in the blockchain ecosystem. With a mobile app for easy accessibility, MPC logins for enhanced security, a Portfolio Dashboard for comprehensive portfolio management, and a rewarding system to recognize user activity, Martian Wallets is set to redefine the landscape of blockchain wallets and usher in a new era of convenience, security, and user satisfaction.

Martian Wallet's exceptional contributions have been recognized by the industry. The wallet has been honoured with prestigious awards such as the India Excellence Awards 2023, Nationwide Awards 2023, and The Great Indian Entrepreneurship & Design Awards 2023. These accolades not only validate Martian's impact but also showcase its dedication to excellence and commitment to revolutionizing the web3 landscape.

