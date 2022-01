New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, on Saturday said it has increased vehicle prices by upto 4.3 per cent due to increase in various input costs.

The prices have been increased across Maruti Suzuki models in the range of 0.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across Models is 1.7 per cent. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 15th January, 2022," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Saturday.

"In continuation to our earlier communication dated 2nd December 2021, the Company today announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs," it said. (ANI)

