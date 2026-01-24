PNN

New Delhi [India], January 24: Women's health is often discussed only during pregnancy, but true well-being begins much earlier--long before conception--and continues well after childbirth. On the occasion of Maternal Health Awareness Day, it is important to recognise that maternal health is not just about reducing mortality rates; it is about empowering women with knowledge, timely healthcare, emotional support, and access to reproductive services, such as those offered at Urvara Fertility Centre, that enable informed choices about their bodies and futures.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Release Date Announced: Siddharth Anand's Action Spectacle Set for Grand Christmas 2026 Theatrical Release (Watch Video).

In India, while institutional deliveries and antenatal care have improved significantly, awareness around fertility health, preconception care, and mental well-being remains limited. This gap often leads to delayed pregnancies, preventable complications, infertility challenges, and emotional distress--many of which can be effectively addressed through early intervention and comprehensive maternal healthcare.

Key Aspects of Women's Health That Need Attention

Also Read | KRK Firing Incident: Actor-Producer Kamaal R. Khan Sent to Police Custody Till January 27 After Firing 4 Rounds at Mumbai Residential Building.

Lifestyle and Nutrition:

Balanced nutrition, adequate protein intake, micronutrient sufficiency, regular physical activity, stress management, and quality sleep play a crucial role in fertility and overall pregnancy health.

Fertility Awareness and Smart Motherhood Planning:

Understanding fertility health in the early stages--especially during the 20s and 30s--can significantly improve the chances of natural conception. Timely care and awareness help women plan pregnancy without unnecessary complications.

When to Consult an emphasis on Fertility Specialist

Women should seek medical advice if they:

- Are trying to conceive

- Have irregular, very painful, or missed periods

- Have been diagnosed with PCOS, thyroid disorders, diabetes, tubal blockage, or endometriosis

- Experience severe cramps, heavy bleeding, or persistent pelvic pain

- Suffer from recurrent vaginal infections

- Use emergency contraceptive pills repeatedly

Career and Fertility: Finding the Right Balance

With more women becoming career-oriented, many delay marriage and childbearing due to professional and financial commitments. While this is a personal choice, delayed planning can sometimes lead to fertility challenges later in life. With proper guidance and planning, women can successfully balance both career and motherhood.

Recommended Steps for Women in Their Late 20s or Early 30s:

- Early fertility check-ups to understand their biological timeline

- Counselling to align career aspirations with fertility goals

- Scientific guidance on when waiting is safe and when it is not

- Egg or embryo freezing to preserve future fertility

Awareness of age-related fertility changes empowers women to make informed and confident decisions about motherhood.

Egg Freezing: A Boon for the Younger Generation

Egg freezing is a relatively simple and safe procedure. After a basic ultrasound on day two of the menstrual cycle, medications are administered for about 10-11 days. Once the eggs mature, they are retrieved under ultrasound guidance using anaesthesia. The procedure is painless, takes approximately 20 minutes, and patients are usually discharged within a few hours. The retrieved eggs are frozen by an embryologist and can be preserved for up to ten years.

Women no longer have to choose between their dreams and motherhood--access to the right information at the right time makes all the difference.

The Importance of Preconception Care

Preconception care involves medical, nutritional, and psychological preparation before pregnancy to optimise both maternal and fetal health. Consulting a fertility expert or gynaecologist helps assess nutritional status, body weight, haemoglobin levels, chronic illnesses, vaccination status, genetic risks, and medication use.

Simple steps such as folic acid supplementation, correcting anaemia, controlling blood sugar levels, and achieving a healthy BMI can significantly reduce pregnancy-related risks. Counselling on age-related fertility decline, spacing of pregnancies, lifestyle habits, stress management, smoking, alcohol consumption, and sleep hygiene is equally essential.

Healthy Mothers, Stronger Generations

Maternal health awareness is an investment in families and future generations. Encouraging early fertility assessments, prioritising preconception care, addressing mental health openly, and strengthening ethical reproductive services can dramatically improve outcomes.

Partnering in Women's Reproductive Health: The Role of Urvara Fertility Centre

At Urvara Fertility Centre, under the guidance of Dr. Richa Singh, maternal health is viewed as a lifelong journey that begins well before pregnancy. The centre focuses on fertility awareness, preconception counselling, mental well-being, and evidence-based reproductive care, ensuring that women and couples receive timely, ethical, and personalised guidance.

With a multidisciplinary team of fertility specialists, embryologists, counsellors, and support staff, the centre emphasises early evaluation, lifestyle modification, and informed decision-making. It firmly believes that not every patient needs IVF, but every patient deserves the right assessment at the right time.

Beyond assisted reproduction, Urvara Fertility Centre actively promotes fertility preservation, preconception health checks, and emotional support. Through education and awareness initiatives, the centre aims to break myths, reduce stigma, and encourage open conversations around fertility and mental health.

By combining medical excellence with compassionate care, Urvara Fertility Centre remains committed to supporting conception even in challenging situations--helping families move closer to parenthood with clarity, care, and confidence. Urvara Fertility Centre is the first choice for couples seeking fertility treatment and has been ranked No. 1 IVF centre by Times Health Survey 2025. For more details, visit - www.urvarafertilitycentre.com.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)