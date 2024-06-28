PRNewswire

Singapore, June 28: Matrixport, Asia's largest one-stop financial services platform, announced its first private strategy trading competition, on June 24th, 2024. A weekly trial will be held for four consecutive weeks, during which participants may share 3700 USDT each week, a limited quantity of swag and be able to apply for multi-exchange trading privileges and top VIP rates.

Also Read | PV Narasimha Rao Birth Anniversary: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Homage to Former Indian PM on His 103rd Birth Anniversary.

Matrixport's private strategy products are not publicly offered[1]. As one of the core products in Matrixport's strategy investment business line, it provides high flexibility, low entry barriers, and high asset security. At the same time, it successfully separates the assets management function by granting traders only the trading right of sub-accounts but not the withdrawal right or transfer right, and the user assets are stored on mainstream exchanges (including but not limited to Binance, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, Bybit, Bit.com, Deribit, Bitget).

The first private strategy trading competition will be held weekly for four consecutive weeks (until July 22nd). There will be the "AUM Growth Ranking" and the "Strategy Investment Popularity List", which Matrixport will announce two working days after each weekly trial, according to the profit amount and the number of orders placed by the strategy. The shortlisted strategies will be eligible to share a total of 3700 USDT per week and enjoy an exclusive VIP rate as well as a customized award package. Register to participate in the ranking and share the awards.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lockie, Product Director of Matrixport stated, "The users' need is the foundation for Matrixport's product iteration. During a period of market correction and consolidation, we have seen a strong user demand for quality private strategy investment. To address this demand, the R&D team went through several months of development and testing and is expected to officially launch the "Promotion Agent Plan" in July. Users can understand and purchase the private strategy of their choice through an agent, or earn commission by promoting agent plan. Matrixport will continue to provide quality products and services to our users, strategy managers, and agents. "

In the meantime, Matrixport officially announced its Affiliate Program in June. By becoming an affiliate, you will receive competitive rewards, community activity support, and more visibility in the industry. Matrixport welcomes blockchain enthusiasts, crypto influencers, and motivated Matrixport supporters to join the Matrixport Affiliate Program to improve Matrixport's influence in the industry and promote the development of blockchain finance.

As Asia's largest crypto financial management and services platform, Matrixport always puts user assets' security and users' needs in the first place. Cactus Custody™, an industry-leading custody solution developed independently by Matrixport, has a proven track record of zero incidents. Matrixport provides all-round protection for user assets in terms of asset security, account security, and risk control, including dynamic assets re-allocation between hot and cold wallets; storing wallet private keys in HSM encryptor for stronger asset security; dual measures for increased account security and reduced assets loss due to stolen account and other security incidents; 24-hour user activity monitoring and measures are immediately taken once there is a high-risk activity warning. In addition, Matrixport has also adopted an end-to-end design and the Four-Eyes Principle to minimize internal malicious activities. So far, the security licenses that Matrixport has acquired include ISO 27001, ISO 27701, SOC 2 Type 1, and SOC 2 Type 2.

About MatrixportEstablished in 2019, Matrixport stands as the world's leading one-stop hub for crypto financial services. We are committed to building an entry-grade ecosystem for the crypto space, by providing user with an personalized super account that integrates products and services of digital assets trading, investment, OTC, research, and more, helping users sustainably earn from their crypto investment.

Official Website: https://www.matrixport.com/

[1] In accordance with legal and regulatory requirements, Matrixport trading services may not be available or may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users; The final right of interpretation of this event belongs to Matrixport.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)