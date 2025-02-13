New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwini Kumar on Thursday presented an estimated budget of Rs 17,266 crore for the financial year 2025-26 during a special budget meeting, as per a press release.

The revised budget estimate for 2024-25 was also tabled for discussion before final approval today.

Also Read | Ola Consumer Revenue: Bhavish Aggarwal-Run Cab-Hailing Service Reports 21% Decline in Consolidated Revenues in FY24.

Highlighting key initiatives, the Commissioner emphasised waste management efforts, stating that Delhi generates approximately 6,000 tonnes of construction waste daily.

To tackle this, MCD has set up plants with a total capacity of 5,000 tonnes at Bakkarwala, Ranikhera, Shastri Park, and Burari, with another plant under construction in Tehkhand.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Highest Successful ODI Run Chases: Here’s List of Times Green Shirts Have Went Past Big Opposition Totals While Chasing in One-Day Internationals.

Additionally, bio-methanisation plants, with a capacity to process 200 metric tonnes of organic waste daily, are expected to be operational by March 2025, as per the release.

In the sanitation sector, Kumar noted that MCD has regularised 4,553 sanitation workers and established 308 EV charging stations, with plans to introduce 262 more. The corporation has also removed 105 illegal dumping sites, converting them into clean spaces. A "tree ambulance" initiative has been launched for tree maintenance, with 222 diseased trees treated so far.

On education, the Commissioner reported that MCD runs 1,531 primary schools, 43 grant-aided schools, and 809 recognized institutions, catering to over 7.12 lakh students. In the health sector, MCD operates 13 hospitals, 102 maternal and child welfare centers, 36 urban health centers, and 31 mobile dispensaries.

Regarding revenue, property tax collection for 2024-25 stood at Rs 1,908.06 crore as of January 2025, reflecting an 11.3 per cent increase from the previous year but still short of the Rs 4,300 crore target. According to Kumar, the parking revenue has also seen steady growth, reaching Rs 145.35 crore by January 28, 2025.

The MCD has further implemented a radio frequency-based road tax collection system at 13 entry points to streamline revenue generation, as per the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)