Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai based global pharmaceutical company specializing in intermediates and advanced intermediates of Pharma API'S was bestowed with the prestigious Golden Pinnacle Award for "Most Promising Company in Corporate Governance & Sustainability Vision Award 2003" in Dubai. The summit was held in Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai, on 29th April 2023, in the presence of more than 250 participants. This Summit also emphasised on the India - UAE relationship from the perspective of Global Business Opportunities. The ceremony commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guest Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Former Minister of Environment and Water, UAE. He spoke about how important it is for increase trade and business between the two nations. The Guest of Honor of the event was Mohammed Alabdooli, Director of IT Audit, UAE and Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Mansoori, who congratulated all the winners of the Golden Pinnacle Awards 2023 for their tremendous hard work in making their country proud on a global level. The event was also attended by dignitaries from 10 different countries. The felicitation of the awardees was followed by engaging company presentation and speeches by individuals. Among the keynote speakers were - Rohit Kapur, Public Policy Analyst, Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies, Kalpana Iyer, Veteran Indian Bollywood actress and others.

Speaking on this, Dr Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director, Medec Dragon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. said, "This award is recognition of our efforts at our continued campaign to champion the objective of Corporate Governance & ethics in our work culture. Medec Dragon has always placed great importance on responsible corporate governance. The company was able to issue a declaration that it had complied with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code in the past and will comply in the future. The Board of Management runs the Company on its own responsibility with the goal of sustainably increasing the company's enterprise value and achieving defined corporate objectives. The Board of Management performs its tasks according to the law, the Articles of Incorporation and the Board's rules of procedure, and works with the company's other governance bodies in a spirit of trust. Medec Dragon has therefore set itself voluntary as well as statutory targets and pursues them consistently, the established control system enables the company to identify any business or financial risks at an early stage and take appropriate action to manage them. This control system is designed to ensure that risks are monitored in a timely manner, all business transactions are properly accounted for, and reliable data on the company's financial position is always available, to maximize transparency, we provide regular and timely information on the Group's position and significant changes in business activities to stockholders, financial analysts, stockholders' associations, the media and the general public."

Established in 2010, Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd. has been in the global chemical industry over 13 years & has achieved Export House status through unwavering dedication, consistent efforts, and endless innovations. Medec's mission is the same today as it was at the beginning that of creating a robust system in place as a reliable player in intermediates and advanced intermediates of Pharma API'S. Medec insists on listening to its customers' opinions to develop advanced chemical production equipment and technology, so that share splendid future with more and more friends around the world. Excellent quality performance is a commitment to customers made by all the employees of Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd. We are devoted to bridging the needs of our customers by providing high quality products and services with the satisfaction beyond their expectations. Based on the principles of strong fundamentals, Medec has established Quality Measurement Systems. Since the establishment, Medec Dragon is engaged in optimizing the existing know-how and R&D of new product, and persists in the road of independent R&D, innovation and development.

Over 25+ advanced intermediates are being marketed in many Countries world over, for which appropriate regulatory documentation is available. Our synergistic collaboration with WHO-GMP Certified Manufacturing Facilities helps us in building bonds with Local and Global Customers.

Taking "quality and reputation is the life of enterprise" as its management philosophy, Medec has established a whole set of manufacture and quality management system through its partners to control and trace the entire manufacture process and quality, so as to ensure half-finished & finished products can meet the strictly professional requirements from customers. The experienced quality control specialists supervise and consummate the chemical quality from and through the manufacture, packing, delivery, even to after-sales service. As one of professional chemical industry products manufacturers of intermediates and advanced intermediates of Pharma API'S, Medec Dragon has been at the forefront of innovations & corporate ethics.

