New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI/ATK): Medusa, a Delhi based organization that converts skills, expertise and with talents of its creative team organize outstanding fashion and lifestyle events, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Apparel Training and Design Centre (ATDC), India's largest vocational training provider in the apparel sector. The purpose of joining hands together is to promote ATDC Degree and Diploma Programmes and admission of students into their degree and Diploma courses, admission to degree course and diploma courses for batch commencing in July 2022 The Apparel Training and Design Center (ATDC) was setup under the aegis of AEPC with a clear intention to establish indispensable and crucial assistance to the Indian exporters.

While The MoU aims to find the young talent from schools and facilitate collaboration in areas like student exchange programmes, mentorship and participation in workshops. According to the MoU, Medusa will promote fashion courses in the Schools and Colleges talking about how they can enter in the fashion industry, what are the skillsets required for it, why this profession is important and how to enroll more benefits after pursuing a degree in this field.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonal Jindal Promoter Medusa said that" The entire idea is to bridge the gap between small scale businesses and eminent names. This consortium will surely uplift the proficient ones to showcase their talent without any nuisance and come up with unique ideas that will boost the fashion industry and said the MoU will eventually promote professional growth both at the national and international levels in the apparel and fashion industry. It will open up various possibilities for students to explore this field and look for career options.

Commenting on the same Vijay Mathur DG and CEO ATDC said that "Our objective is to provide skilled and well-trained industry-ready human resources to the textile apparel value chain in order to improve the technical and design edge in apparel manufacturing and merchandising as per international standards. Further commenting on the same Gurpreet Kaur Director Academic ATDC said "With this collaboration we will equip the candidates with soft-life skills in addition to domain skills to cope with rapidly changing performance parameter in real life job situations.

