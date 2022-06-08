New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/GPRC): Due to the pandemic finding a stable job has become difficult. Many freshers were struggling to identify achieve their dream jobs and accelerate their professional careers. Meghashrey founder Seema Singh observed the oppressed conditions of the students and lent a helping hand in conducting the Mega Job Fair 2022 at NMIMS college. During the job fair, the skills of the freshers and professionals were matched to get the right job.

Meghashrey NGO founder Seema Singh was quoted saying, "Freshers and professionals today are finding it extremely difficult to get their dream jobs. Many of them are unemployed for months which is impacting their livelihood. Every year there are lakhs of young graduates graduating but do not bag a job. I am glad that through this job fair I was able to help the students start their career. I encourage young students and professionals to take active part in these job fairs".

Also Read | National Best Friends Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings For BFFs!.

The report of the job fair showcased that more than 1000 students received their dream jobs and left the fair with happy faces. Leading organizations participated in the job fair.

Megharshrey NGO has been working across different areas to help underprivileged people. There are various programs conducted by the NGO throughout the year. Recently, Meghashrey NGO also conducted a self-defence campaign which benefited young girls. The NGO also empowered the women by donating free sewing machines.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2022: Get Free Live Telecast of SL vs AUS T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)