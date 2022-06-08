Australia will be looking to seal the three-match T20I series when they face the hosts Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Colombo. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by ten wickets. The visitors displayed comprehensive performance and outplayed Sri Lanka in all the departments. Meanwhile, for SL vs AUS 2nd T20I live streaming online and TV telecast details you can continue reading. SL vs AUS, 1st T20I 2022: David Warner Reveals How Text Messages to Aaron Finch During IPL Might Have Sparked Skipper’s Return To Form.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood combined to take seven wickets as Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 128 runs. In response, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch scored half-centuries each and guided Australia to 10-wicket victory. SL vs AUS, 1st T20I 2022: Josh Hazlewood, David Warner and Aaron Finch Lead Australia to Convincing 10-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022?

The SL vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 takes place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today (June 08). The T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).