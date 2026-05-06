Business News | Merck Foundation Announced the Winners of 2025 Fashion, Film and Song Awards, in Partnership with African First Ladies

BusinessWire India

Abuja [Nigeria]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the Africa's First Ladies, also the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation more Than a Mother" announced the winners of their Fashion, Song, and Film Awards 2025, under two themes: "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes & Hypertension". The theme of "More Than a Mother" Awards was to raise awareness on social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels. The theme of "Diabetes and Hypertension" Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in African countries.

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Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) expressed, "I am incredibly proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother".

I congratulate our 51 winners from 15 African countries. I am truly impressed by the quality and quantity of the entries we received this year. Our winners have creatively and effectively conveyed important social and health awareness messages through their work. I have always believed that fashion and art play a crucial role in raising awareness about health and sensitive social issues."

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Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for the 2026 Edition of Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards 'More Than a Mother' and 'Diabetes & Hypertension', in partnership with First Ladies of Africa and Asia.

"We invite the young talents to submit their creative work, carrying powerful messages that break the silence," she added.

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" 2025 Winners:

- Ropafadzo Mapira, ZIMBABWE, First Position

- Adebayo Balikis Ireti, NIGERIA, First Position

- Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA, First Position

- Mame Bara Gaye, SENEGAL, Second Position

- Serigne Modou Diouf, SENEGAL, Second Position

- Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA, Second Position

- Niyigena Angella, UGANDA, Second Position

- Giovanni Peter Gazigile, TANZANIA, Third Position

- Kutesa Tyson Vicent, UGANDA, Third Position

- Linda Ngwira, ZAMBIA, Third Position

- Gibstar Makangila, ZAMBIA, Third Position

- Mercy Duke, ZIMBABWE, Third Position

- Oluwatosin Oloruntobi Adeyanju, NIGERIA, Third Position

- Ngatendwe Hope Gowera, NAMIBIA, Third Position

Here are the Winners of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2025:

- Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA, First position

- Lynn Chipendo, ZIMBABWE, First position

- Beatricia Lucas, NAMIBIA, Second Position

- Tinotenda Nissi Mafusire, ZAMBIA, Second Position

- Oloyede Eniola Sunday, NIGERIA, Second Position

- Isabel Mawusinu Kulafe, GHANA, Third Position

- Mercy Njeri Daniel, KENYA, Third Position

- Hezra Carolina Gove, MOZAMBIQUE, Third Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Song Awards 2025:

English Language

- Vincent Owino, KENYA, First Position

- Alice Eze, NIGERIA, First Position

- Maureen Kabasiita, UGANDA, Second Position

- Warren Frank Kawiche, TANZANIA, Third Position

- OBED Murphy Agai, NIGERIA, Third Position

- Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA, Third Position

- Cardi Shembazè, NIGERIA, Third Position

- Neema Nasirumbi, KENYA, Third Position

French Language

- Kumbuka Bashonga Jeremie, DRC, First Position

- Ndiouga FALL, SENEGAL, First Position

- Brake Mackaya, GABON, Second Position

- Natty Stelle KOKOLO, SENEGAL, Third Position

Local Language

- Coumba Coly, SENEGAL, First Position

- Bigirimana Linah Blanche, BURUNDI, First Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'Diabetes & Hypertension' Song Awards 2025:

English Language

- Jasmin Dally Koech, KENYA, First Position

- Omotola Ijaola, NIGERIA, Second Position

- Dr Ndumiso Tshuma, SOUTH AFRICA, Third Position

French Language

- Étienne Kasereka, DRC, First Position

- Nantenaina Andriamorasata, MADAGASCAR, Second Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Film Awards 2025:

English Language

- Calvin Oyula, KENYA, First Position

- Temitope Adebisi Adeyanju, NIGERIA, Second Position

- Bartholomew Sey, GHANA, Third Position

French Language

- Baderhwa Benoit, GABON, First Position

- David LeGrand F, GABON, First Position

- Thierno Seydou Nouro SY, SENEGAL, Second Position

- Meye Fabien, GABON, Second Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'Diabetes & Hypertension' Film Awards 2025:

- Mukendi Wabiuma Josue Yann, GABON, First Position

- Stephano Bloquet, MAURITIUS, Second Position

- Denis Manuel, NAMIBIA, Second Position

As part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has released more than 30 songs in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages, with the aim to address important issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, and Diabetes Awareness.

Click here to listen to Merck Foundation Songs:

https://merck-foundation.com/videos/Merck-Foundation-Songs

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also released a series of Animation Films in English, French, Portuguese, Swahili, and Spanish to address a wide range of social and health issues.

Watch Merck Foundation's More Than a Mother Animation Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ri1vnt7VM-M

Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation,' a pan-African TV program designed to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various fields with the aim of raising awareness and creating a culture shift across Africa. Watch the Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations in several countries, capturing the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across the continent. "Our Africa" TV Program is also available on social media handles of Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube).

Details of Merck Foundation Awards 2026:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: Media representatives and media students from African Countries are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues, such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

span style="font-size:12pt">4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026:

Media representatives from African, Asian, and Latin American Countries are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Apply: https://merck-foundation.com/Awards-Online-Application-Form

Entries can also be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

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