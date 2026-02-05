Merck Foundation and African First Ladies are Making History in Africa by Training the First Oncologists and Cancer Care teams in their Countries.

Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks 'World Cancer Day 2026' together with Africa's First Ladies and Ministries of Health by continuing to build and advance cancer care capacity through their Cancer Access Program, with the aim to increase the limited number of Oncologists in Africa.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) explained, "At Merck Foundation, we mark World Cancer Day through our sustained, everyday efforts to transform cancer care in Africa by addressing one of its most critical gaps: late diagnosis and the shortage of trained specialists.

Together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we have strengthened cancer care capacity in the continent by providing 258 Oncology Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 African and Asian countries, significantly increasing the number of trained oncologists and developing the multidisciplinary cancer care teams. In several of these countries, there wasn't even a single oncologist. We are very proud that we are making history by training the first oncologists and first multidisciplinary cancer care teams in many countries like The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, Niger, and many more."

Merck Foundation in total provided more than 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialities.

"Merck Foundation remains committed to transforming the landscape of patient care in general, and cancer care in particular, leading Africa toward a healthier future," Dr. Rasha Kelej further explained.

As part of their Cancer Access Program, Merck Foundation has to date provided 258 Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 countries as per the following:

Merck Foundation is establishing Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many African countries by providing scholarships of One year clinical training in most of oncology sub- specialties such as; Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Breast Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Orthopedic Oncology, Palliative Care, Pathology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Research in Oncology, Genital Urinary oncology, Advanced Cytopathology Training, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Technician, Laboratory Technician, Oncology Nursing.

Moreover, Merck Foundation provides One-year and Two-year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Pain Management from reputed Universities in the UK like, such as the University of South Wales, University of Buckingham, Queen Mary University of London, and Cardiff University.

The 34 countries include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

According to WHO data (2022), Africa sees roughly 1.1 million new cancer cases and up to about 700,000 cancer deaths each year. Cancer mortality rates in Africa are much higher than in many other regions of the world, reflecting late diagnosis, limited access to care, and gaps in health systems. Therefore, Merck Foundation's oncology scholarships play a critically important role in strengthening cancer care capacity across the continent.

Dr. Rasha Kelej further shared, "Nearly two-thirds of cancer cases can be successfully treated when diagnosed early, and up to one-third can be prevented by reducing key risk factors such as exposure to radiation, certain infections, and lifestyle-related causes. To raise awareness about it, we have recently launched a children storybook and its adaptive animation film "Ray of Hope", in partnership with African First Ladies. The story deals with childhood cancer and highlights the critical importance of early detection and access to well-trained cancer care teams capable of recognizing early warning signs."

Merck Foundation has also created awareness materials including awareness leaflets and videos on Cancer Prevention and Early Detection.

Dr Judith Mkwaila, Merck Foundation Alumni from Malawi shares, "It was a great honor and privilege to be awarded the Merck Foundation Scholarship to pursue the Surgical Oncology fellowship training program at Krishna Vishwa Vidyapeeth, India. The fellowship gave me both, theoretical and hands-on training in complex oncological procedures for head and neck cancers, breast, upper gastrointestinal and colorectal cancers. I was exposed to a multidisciplinary team approach in cancer care hence deepening my knowledge and skills in a multimodality approach to cancer treatment for both curative and palliative purposes. Due to the knowledge and skills acquired through the training, I was able to start a General Surgical Clinic and become the First and Only Female Chief Surgeon at the Mzuzu Central Hospital. I am very thankful to Merck Foundation for the opportunity given to me to pursue this fellowship program and for continuing this noble cause of increasing access to high quality cancer care."

