New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Diabetic superfoods startup Keeros and digital wellness startup AyuRythm have secured funding through the MergerDomo fundraising and startup advisory platform.

MergerDomo also provided the two companies with investor connects and analyst support for deal preparation and execution.

Keeros, a Lucknow-based company, offers healthier alternatives that provide wholesome nutrition to over 12 crore Indians suffering from diabetes as well as weight-watchers and health-conscious consumers. Launched in 2018, the startup aims to become a household name with diabetic-friendly products under foods categories, such as SuperSnacks, SuperDrinks, SuperMeals, and SuperFoods.

AyuRythm provides a mobile app-based mind-body balance assessment, tracking of vital health parameters, personalised recommendations, and curated content to improve holistic wellness based on the traditional science of Ayurveda. The end-to-end digital solution uses a smartphone camera to record an individual's pulse and a questionnaire with 30 questions to capture key health indicators, following which its algorithm generates a wellness index.

Hormazd Charna, Founder and CEO, MergerDomo, says, "We're delighted to be playing a part in the growth of Keeros and AyuRythm with our strategic guidance and investor connect for fundraising. We are democratising the fundraise process and contributing to the success of innovative businesses by getting startups investor-ready and providing them access to investors."

Sachin Sahni, Founder and CEO, Keeros, says, "One of the essential requirements of a growing startup like us is to tap new market opportunities quickly and effectively. However, finding an investor who is the right fit for your business can be a long, complex, and often frustrating process. MergerDomo made that simple for us."

Aside from e-commerce expansion, Keeros will utilise the funds for influencer marketing, deeper retail penetration, technology advancement and greater customer engagement. Currently, Keeros products are available in over 350 outlets in Delhi and seven north Indian cities, and e-commerce portals.

Abhilesh Gupta, Founder and CEO, AyuRythm, says, "There is a lack of digital platforms that offer services around traditional systems of wellness like Ayurveda. Our endeavour is to bridge this gap by merging cutting-edge digital technologies and the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and redefining the way personalised holistic wellness services are delivered. The MergerDomo platform enabled us to connect with investors who believe in our ability to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals."

Founded by Gupta, Ramanath Padmanabhan and Sandeep Acharya, the startup will utilise the funds for product development, technology, R&D, marketing, patents and team expansion. The company aims to assist 10 million people to achieve their holistic wellness goals and improve quality of life by 2025.

