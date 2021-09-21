Nagaur, September 21: A man allegedly dies by suicide after jumping into a well near his home in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. The incident took place on Monday at around 11 am in Kaldi village of the district. The deceased was identified as Omaram Jat. He took the extreme step after he was allegedly assaulted by the public in Bikaner’s Dhava village for suspecting him to be a thief. The assailants also shot videos of the assault and uploaded them on social media platforms. Rajasthan Man Dumps 4 Minor Daughters in 13-Feet Deep Water Tank in Barmer, Later Attempts Suicide.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the man was assaulted on Sunday night after abducting him. He was a resident of Nagaur’s Khaldi village. The deceased’s head was also tonsured. The accused beat him black and blue and tore his clothes. Jat was suspected of having stolen valuables from a house. Rajasthan Shocker: Kota Man Ends Life Days After Fiancee Died by Suicide.

The man ended his life after being humiliated. Notably, the parents of the deceased performed his last rites without informing the police. They even refused to file a complaint. However, a case has been registered against the assailants under relevant sections, including 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported the media house. The police have started an investigation into the case and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

