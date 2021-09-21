Chennai, September 21: A 24-year-old man from Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu has been booked for killing a gay man from Tuticorin district. The deceased man, identified as 28-year-old P Murugan, reportedly befriended the accused M Murugan by impersonating as a woman on Facebook. He also allegedly coerced the Kancheepuram man to have homosexual relationship with him and threatened to share their intimate pictures. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Driver Strangles Wife to Death Over Alleged Affair With Painter in Erode District.

The deceased had man made a fake profile with a woman's name on Facebook and befriended the Kancheepuram man two years ago, Times of India reported. They would talk over phone and the impersonator had used an app to change his voice. On Valentine's Day (February 14) , the duo decided to meet in Madurai where the Kancheepuram man came to know that the person whom he was talking was actually a man.

An argument broke out, but P Murugan managed to pacify the Kancheepuram man. He allegedly him to have a homosexual relationship that day and secretly clicked the pictures. In order to get rid of him, the Kancheepuram man changed his mobile number. However, the impersonator found the new number. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Wife With Dumbbell in Chengalpattu District; Arrested.

P Murugan then started forcing the Kancheepuram man to marry him, failing which he threatened to share the pictures of their relationship with his family. On September 14, M Murugan came to Ettayapuram to meet the impersonator and urged him to delete the pictures. When they were having drinks, the accused mixed poison in P Murugan's drink and killed him. He also crushed P Murugan's head with a stone. Police have registered a case of murder against M Murugan.

