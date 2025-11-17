PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17: In a heartfelt celebration that united the wisdom of elders with the energy of young warriors, Metta Foundation and Jagriti Dham Senior Living hosted "Celebrating Life Across Generations" -- a special event honouring World Diabetes Day and Children's Day 2025. Held at Jagriti Dham - Merlin Greens, Ibiza Club, Diamond Harbour Road, the program brought together seniors, children living with Type 1 diabetes, healthcare professionals, and performing artists for a day filled with learning, empathy, and joy.

Designed to bring together senior citizens, children living with Type 1 diabetes, healthcare experts, and performing artists, the event aimed to foster meaningful connections and promote awareness about diabetes and holistic well-being. More than a single-day observance, it was envisioned as a journey of compassion, empowerment, and shared human experience.

Shri Ravindra Chamaria, Founding Trustee, Jagriti Dham, shared, "At Jagriti Dham, we believe that life's true richness lies in connection between generations, experiences, and emotions. This initiative beautifully reflects that belief, reminding us that compassion and care have no age."

Shri Pulak Chamaria, Trustee, Jagriti Dham, shared that every moment shared between a child and an elder carries immense emotional value, and that events like these strengthen the bonds of empathy while inspiring both generations to learn from one another.

Insights that Inspire: A Focus on Health and HeartThe highlight of the day was an enlightening address and interactive session by Dr. Debasis Basu, a distinguished diabetologist. In his talk, "Insights that Inspire," Dr. Basu explored preventive elder care, holistic lifestyle balance, and the evolving approaches to diabetes management -- with a special focus on senior citizens and children. His compassionate delivery and profound knowledge left participants feeling both empowered and encouraged to take meaningful, manageable steps toward improved well-being.

The session's interactive format opened the floor for heartfelt exchanges, as attendees shared personal experiences and concerns. It became a valuable space for open dialogue between healthcare experts, Jagriti Dham residents, and families of Type 1 diabetic children -- lovingly known as our "Little Warriors."

Event HighlightsThe day unfolded through a thoughtfully designed sequence of learning, connection, and heartfelt moments. It opened with a warm welcome to all guests, residents, and the "Type 1 Diabetes Little Warriors," setting the tone for meaningful intergenerational bonding and shared celebration. This was followed by an insightful knowledge-sharing session led by expert nutritionists, who offered practical guidance on diabetes management and healthy nutrition across all ages. Dr. Debasis Basu led a special session featuring a short film and an interactive discussion centered on preventive health, emotional resilience, and lifestyle awareness.

The event drew to a memorable close with a soulful musical program celebrating the enduring link between generations through the power of melody. Legendary 92-year-old Rabindra Sangeet exponent Smt. Bibha Sengupta captivated everyone with her ageless voice, embodying grace and experience. She was beautifully accompanied by Sharmi Roynandi Dhar, a talented new-generation performer who brought a vibrant contemporary touch, symbolizing the harmony between tradition and modernity.

Empathy, Awareness & Intergenerational Bonds"Celebrating Life Across Generations" highlighted the importance of empathy-driven interactions and active engagement across age groups. The event went beyond diabetes awareness -- it celebrated every stage of life, from childhood innocence to the wisdom of the golden years.

Bringing Type 1 diabetic children and senior residents together helped nurture mutual understanding, break stereotypes, and create emotional support systems. The day reaffirmed that health and happiness flourish in communities rooted in compassion, knowledge, and shared experiences.

About the OrganisersMetta Foundation is a social initiative dedicated to holistic health, community engagement, and compassionate care for vulnerable groups.

Jagriti Dham, Kolkata's leading senior living community, is known for its commitment to wellness, dignity, and meaningful living for elders.

Together, both organisations envision this event as an annual platform celebrating human connection -- one that blends science, soul, and community solidarity.

For more details, contact us at

contact@jagritidham.comwww.jagritidham.com7596038215

