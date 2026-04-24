VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: The Phoenix Mills Ltd, in partnership with Ileseum Clubs, today announced the launch of Millennium Club, a fully integrated sports, wellness, and lifestyle destination in Wakad, Pune. Positioned within one of the city's most prominent mixed-use developments, the Club represents a new benchmark in experience-led urban infrastructure, bringing together work, lifestyle, sport, community, and hospitality within a single, cohesive ecosystem.

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Co-located with Millennium Towers and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, the Club is part of a larger development comprising approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of commercial office space and 1.2 million sq. ft. of retail. Conceived as a lifestyle amenity that complements both the workplace and retail environment, Millennium Club reflects The Phoenix Mills Ltd's vision of building integrated urban destinations where work, leisure, and community coexist seamlessly.

Spanning approximately 62,000 sq. ft. across six floors, along with a pool and terrace, Millennium Club has been designed as a high-capacity, multi-dimensional destination. The facility integrates professional-grade sports infrastructure, including courts for pickleball, squash, and badminton, with expansive fitness and wellness spaces, as well as a curated mix of indoor and outdoor social environments. The development supports a broad spectrum of use cases, transitioning seamlessly from daytime fitness and sport to evening hospitality and community engagement.

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The Club also incorporates partnerships with leading wellness and fitness brands, including Fittr, Tattva Spa and Manah Wellness, reinforcing its positioning as a holistic lifestyle ecosystem. These offerings are complemented by a diverse food and beverage program anchored by Aufside, a sports-led hospitality concept designed to elevate the social experience around sport and community.

Aufside forms a central component of the overall ecosystem, spanning multiple levels within the Club and offering a large-format sports viewing experience supported by an extensive network of live sports screens. Designed to cater to both high-energy match-day environments and more relaxed social occasions, it adds a dynamic hospitality layer to the broader Millennium Club experience.

The launch comes at a time when India's sports industry, currently valued at over ₹18,000 crore, is witnessing sustained growth alongside a shift in consumer behaviour towards organised, experience-led formats. Millennium Club responds to this evolution by creating an integrated platform that combines sport, wellness, and social interaction at scale.

When asked about the project, Vithal Suryavanshi, CEO - Commercial Real Estate, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. shared, "At The Phoenix Mills Ltd, our approach to destination development has always been rooted in building integrated urban destinations, places where work, leisure, and community coexist within a cohesive ecosystem. The Millennium Club is a natural extension of this philosophy. Co-located with our commercial development Millennium Towers, it reflects our belief that health and wellness should be embedded into everyday urban life, not treated as occasional pursuits. Through our partnership with Ileseum, we aim to create a space that supports active, balanced living -- one that becomes an integral part of the daily rhythm of our office occupiers & the larger community around."

Pavit Singh, Co-Founder, Aufside Hospitality LLP and Managing Partner, Ileseum Clubs, added, "This marks an important milestone in our larger vision of scaling integrated sports and lifestyle destinations across India. Our focus is on building high-quality, consistent environments that seamlessly combine sport, hospitality, and community, tailored to the expectations of a new-age consumer."

With multiple developments already planned, Ileseum Clubs is working towards expanding its footprint across key urban markets in India with similar offerings. The platform is envisioned as a scalable, replicable model that integrates sport, wellness, and community infrastructure into the fabric of modern urban environments.

This approach aligns with evolving consumer priorities, particularly among younger, urban audiences, where access to wellness-driven and community-focused experiences is increasingly becoming an essential part of everyday life.

With expansion plans underway across multiple cities, Millennium Club is positioned as a flagship prototype for the next generation of sports-led, community-driven destinations in India.

About Millennium Club powered by Ileseum Clubs

Millennium Club is The Phoenix Group's flagship sports and lifestyle brand, developed in partnership with Ileseum Club. The platform combines premium sports infrastructure with curated wellness and social experiences.

About Ileseum Club

Ileseum Club is a leading sports and recreational club operator in India, with a growing portfolio of experience-led destinations. The company brings expertise in operations, programming, and member engagement to the Millenium platform.

About The Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group is a leading developer of large-scale, experience-driven urban destinations. As the owner of the Millenium brand, the group is focused on building integrated ecosystems that bring together sport, wellness, hospitality, and community at scale.

About Aufside Hospitality LLP

Aufside Hospitality is a sports-lifestyle F&B brand building a national network of sports bars, cafes, and community-driven entertainment venues. Founded by Pranav Trehan and Pavit Singh, the brand operates at the intersection of sport, community, and culture.

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