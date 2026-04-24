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Business Business Why Is Stock Market Down Today, April 24, 2026? Indian stock markets extended losses for a third straight session on April 24, 2026, with Sensex and Nifty falling around 1%. Weak global cues, rising Iran-US tensions, surging oil prices, a weaker rupee, and continued FII selling kept sentiment cautious amid broad-based selling pressure.

The Indian stock market remained under pressure on April 24, 2026, with the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 falling around 1% in morning trade. This marks the third consecutive session of losses, as multiple global and domestic factors continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Market Breadth Weak, Selling Across Sectors

Market breadth stayed firmly negative, with most sectoral indices trading in the red. IT stocks led the decline with sharp losses, followed by metals and pharma. Banking and financial stocks remained weak but relatively stable, while defensive sectors showed mild resilience. Overall, the market reflected broad-based selling and limited buying support. Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 400 Points, Nifty Slips 100 Points Amid Geopolitical Tensions, IT and Pharma Stocks Drag.

Iran-US Tensions Escalate

Rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US have unnerved global markets. The uncertainty around potential escalation has increased risk aversion among investors, triggering sell-offs in equities.

Oil Prices Surge

A sharp rally in crude oil prices has added to concerns. Higher oil prices can impact inflation, widen India’s trade deficit, and put pressure on corporate margins, further dampening market sentiment. HCL Share Price Today, April 24, 2026: Stock Falls Over 4% Amid IT Sector Weakness.

Rupee Slides

The Indian rupee has weakened amid global uncertainties and rising oil costs. A falling currency often leads to capital outflows and increases import costs, contributing to market pressure.

FIIs Remain Net Sellers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to offload Indian equities, adding to the downward momentum. Persistent selling by FIIs has been a key factor behind recent market weakness.

Global Market Cues

Weak global market trends, driven by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, have also influenced domestic equities, leading to cautious trading.

Technical View

From a technical perspective, the indices remain under pressure with no clear signs of reversal. Analysts suggest that continued volatility may persist unless global cues improve and buying interest returns.

Overall, the market sentiment remains cautious, with investors closely tracking global developments and macroeconomic indicators.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).