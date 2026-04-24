The excitement around Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups continues to build as Hollywood action director JJ Perry shared behind-the-scenes moments from the film, with Rocking Star Yash and director Geetu Mohandas. Offering fans a glimpse into the film’s scale and energy, Perry’s post highlights the powerful collaboration driving this ambitious project. Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Set in Pre-Liberation Goa, Actor Drops New Details.

JJ Perry on His Experience Working With Yash, Geetu Mohandas for ‘Toxic’

Taking to social media, Perry shared glimpses from the sets while reflecting on his experience working with the team. His caption read: “What an honor it was to work with the whole cast and crew on #Toxic Gotta send a big thanks to @thenameisyash, an incredibly talented actor with the best beard in the business! And a kind, generous person who I’m proud to call a friend And of course the amazing Director @geetu_mohandas I had so much fun working with her and her team. Shout out to her Director of Photography, Rajeev Ravi!! I can’t wait for this one to come out!!! Fasten your seatbelts!!!! ”

Adding to the exchange, Geetu Mohandas responded to Perry’s post with a striking note that perfectly captured the film’s intensity. “The pleasure is all mine, JJ.. The kind of collaboration that leaves dents in the frame and smoke in the air. Can't wait for the world to get hit by what we made.”

JJ Perry Shares BTS Photos from ‘Toxic’ Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Perry (@jjlocoperry)

Recently at CinemaCon 2026, Yash also spoke about his collaboration with JJ Perry, emphasising Toxic’s approach to action, saying, “Action today—you’ve seen all sorts of action. What I believe is, with the scale and intensity, there should be something unique about each sequence… a different style, a different form. Action should be visceral—you should feel the pain,” underlining the film’s aim to deliver a raw, immersive experience. ‘Toxic’: Yash Says Audiences Will Relate to His Upcoming Multi-Starrer Action Drama With Geetu Mohandas in Theatres (Watch Video).

More About ‘Toxic’

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic brings together a powerful ensemble including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.