Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs.104.02 crore as against Rs.104.02 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2024, and Rs. 97.90 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2024. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 6.80 crore as against a profit of Rs. 7.93 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2024, and Rs. 6.48 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company's consolidated revenue for the year ended March 31, 2025, stood at Rs. 424.42 crore, compared to Rs. 385.53 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2024, representing a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 10.1%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 30.41 crore (before exceptional items) for the year ended March 31, 2025, compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs. 27.31 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2024, marking an increase of 11.4%.

The company's standalone revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 38.61 crore as against Rs. 35.87 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2024, and Rs. 36.10 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2024. Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 7.26 crore as against a profit of Rs. 3.29 crore for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2024, and Rs. 5.74 crore for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company's standalone Revenue for the year ended March 31, 2025, was Rs. 155.09 crore, as against Rs. 139.69 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2024, representing a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 11.0 %. Standalone Net profit for the year ended March 31, 2025, stood at Rs. 18.82 crore as compared to a profit of Rs. 18.27 crore (Includes exceptional items of Rs. 2.29 crore) for the previous year ended March 31, 2024, marking an increase of 3.0%.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Yusuf Lanewala, commented: "We are pleased with the steady progress the company has demonstrated over the past year. Achieving a 10.1% year-over-year growth in revenue is a strong indicator of our team's strategic focus and operational execution. While the quarterly net profit reflects some normalization following an exceptionally strong prior quarter, the overall annual performance underscores the resilience of our business model and the value we continue to deliver to our stakeholders." As we announce the departure of our CEO and Managing Director, Anand Balakrishnan, I want to express my sincere appreciation for his leadership and contributions during a critical growth phase. The company remains on a strong footing, with a clear strategic roadmap and an experienced leadership team in place.

I am also pleased to share that Mr. Santosh Nandiyath, who has been serving as Interim CFO, will take over as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 24, 2025. His deep understanding of our operations and strong financial acumen will continue to support our growth ambitions.

We are confident in our continued momentum and are firmly on track for the next phase of exponential growth.

Adding to this, Anand Balakrishnan, the CEO, said, "Our financial results for FY25 reflect solid momentum across our core business segments. With consolidated revenue reaching Rs. 424.42 crore, and a robust YoY growth of 10.1%, we've maintained our trajectory of sustainable growth. Although the quarterly profit saw a marginal dip compared to Q3, our full-year net profit of Rs. 30.41 crore demonstrates operational strength and disciplined cost management. We remain focused on innovation, customer engagement, and driving long-term value creation."

* Revenue: Rs. 424.42 crore (up by 10.1% from FY 2024)

* Net income (excluding exceptional items): Rs. 30.41 crore (up 11.4% from FY 2024)

* EPS Rs. 9.02 (up from Rs. 8.78 in FY 2024)

* Healthy liquidity

For more information, contact gnana.murthy@mindteck.com

