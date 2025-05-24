Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Punjab Kings, second in the Indian Premier League points table with 17 points from 12 games, face the Delhi Capitals this evening with the team on a three-match winning streak in IPL 2025. Check TV and online streaming viewing options here.

  • Viral
    Ryanair To Soon Offer ‘Cheaper Standing Seats’? Here’s Fact-Check of the Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media Ryanair To Soon Offer ‘Cheaper Standing Seats’? Here’s Fact-Check of the Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media
  • Festivals
    Happy Brother’s Day 2025 Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate National Brother’s Day With These Wishes, Messages and Quotes Happy Brother’s Day 2025 Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate National Brother’s Day With These Wishes, Messages and Quotes
  • Videos
    RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Stat Highlights: Ishan Kishan Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to Consecutive Victory RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Stat Highlights: Ishan Kishan Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to Consecutive Victory
    • Close
    Search

    Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

    Punjab Kings, second in the Indian Premier League points table with 17 points from 12 games, face the Delhi Capitals this evening with the team on a three-match winning streak in IPL 2025. Check TV and online streaming viewing options here.

    Cricket Ashwani Mishra| May 24, 2025 10:42 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
    PBKS vs DC Streaming (LatestLY)

    Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Punjab Kings, second in the Indian Premier League points table with 17 points from 12 games played, will be keen on securing a top-two spot. They face the Delhi Capitals this evening with the team on a three-game winning streak. After years of below-par performances, it was time the Punjab management got their act together and under the guidance of Ricky Ponting and the brilliant leadership of Shreyas Iyer, things are looking positive. Opponents Delhi Capitals on the other hand are out of the competition and what started of as championship-winning form, turned out to be a proper failure in the end for the side. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2025 Match 65?.

    Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been providing decent start in the power plays for Punjab Kings, taking the pressure off the middle order. Mitchell Owen scored a duck in the last match but he is expected to keep his place in the side. Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera can score at a quick rate and will help the team. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh will be the pick of the bowlers this evening.

    Axar Patel has not trained with the Delhi side and could miss out for the visitors. Madhav Tiwari is likely to play in his position. KL Rahul is their leading batsman and the team will need him to bat for long periods and be the anchor. Faf du Plessis has been poor throughout the campaign and will look to score big on what could be his last game for the franchise.

    When is PBKS vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

    With playoff chances on the line, the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PBKS vs DC IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

    Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

    Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

    How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

    JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab have momentum going into this fixture and should secure a win here.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Capitals vs Kings DC DC vs PBKS Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Delhi vs Punjab Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Live Streaming IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online IPL 2025 Live Telecast IPL LIVE Streaming IPL Live Telecast Kings vs Capitals Live Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming PBKS PBKS vs DC PBKS vs DC Live PBKS vs DC Live Streaming PBKS vs DC Live Telecast Punjab Kings Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live

    Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

    Punjab Kings, second in the Indian Premier League points table with 17 points from 12 games, face the Delhi Capitals this evening with the team on a three-match winning streak in IPL 2025. Check TV and online streaming viewing options here.

    Cricket Ashwani Mishra| May 24, 2025 10:42 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
    PBKS vs DC Streaming (LatestLY)

    Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Punjab Kings, second in the Indian Premier League points table with 17 points from 12 games played, will be keen on securing a top-two spot. They face the Delhi Capitals this evening with the team on a three-game winning streak. After years of below-par performances, it was time the Punjab management got their act together and under the guidance of Ricky Ponting and the brilliant leadership of Shreyas Iyer, things are looking positive. Opponents Delhi Capitals on the other hand are out of the competition and what started of as championship-winning form, turned out to be a proper failure in the end for the side. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2025 Match 65?.

    Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been providing decent start in the power plays for Punjab Kings, taking the pressure off the middle order. Mitchell Owen scored a duck in the last match but he is expected to keep his place in the side. Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera can score at a quick rate and will help the team. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh will be the pick of the bowlers this evening.

    Axar Patel has not trained with the Delhi side and could miss out for the visitors. Madhav Tiwari is likely to play in his position. KL Rahul is their leading batsman and the team will need him to bat for long periods and be the anchor. Faf du Plessis has been poor throughout the campaign and will look to score big on what could be his last game for the franchise.

    When is PBKS vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

    With playoff chances on the line, the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PBKS vs DC IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

    Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

    Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

    How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

    JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab have momentum going into this fixture and should secure a win here.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Capitals vs Kings DC DC vs PBKS Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Delhi vs Punjab Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Live Streaming IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online IPL 2025 Live Telecast IPL LIVE Streaming IPL Live Telecast Kings vs Capitals Live Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming PBKS PBKS vs DC PBKS vs DC Live PBKS vs DC Live Streaming PBKS vs DC Live Telecast Punjab Kings Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Telecast Punjab vs Delhi
    You might also like
    Orange Cap in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Leads Most Run-Getter Table, No Change in Standings After SRH vs RCB Match
    Cricket

    Orange Cap in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Leads Most Run-Getter Table, No Change in Standings After SRH vs RCB Match
    Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Prasidh Krishna Continues To Head Standings After SRH vs RCB Match vs
    Cricket

    Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Prasidh Krishna Continues To Head Standings After SRH vs RCB Match vs
    Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Live Streaming IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online IPL 2025 Live Telecast IPL LIVE Streaming IPL Live Telecast Kings vs Capitals Live Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming PBKS PBKS vs DC PBKS vs DC Live PBKS vs DC Live Streaming PBKS vs DC Live Telecast Punjab Kings Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Telecast Punjab vs Delhi
    You might also like
    Orange Cap in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Leads Most Run-Getter Table, No Change in Standings After SRH vs RCB Match
    Cricket

    Orange Cap in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Leads Most Run-Getter Table, No Change in Standings After SRH vs RCB Match
    Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Prasidh Krishna Continues To Head Standings After SRH vs RCB Match vs
    Cricket

    Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Prasidh Krishna Continues To Head Standings After SRH vs RCB Match vs
    Will Ben Cutting Play in IPL 2025 Play-Off As A Replacement Player? Here's All You Need to Know
    Cricket

    Will Ben Cutting Play in IPL 2025 Play-Off As A Replacement Player? Here's All You Need to Know
    IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Slip to Third Spot With 42-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot
    Cricket

    IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Slip to Third Spot With 42-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot
    img
    img

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    himanta biswa sarma
    500+K+ searches
    stranger things
    500+K+ searches
    tirupati
    500+K+ searches
    today bank holiday
    2000+K+ searches
    twins vs royals
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    himanta biswa sarma
    500+K+ searches
    stranger things
    500+K+ searches
    tirupati
    500+K+ searches
    today bank holiday
    2000+K+ searches
    twins vs royals
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results