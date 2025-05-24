Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Punjab Kings, second in the Indian Premier League points table with 17 points from 12 games played, will be keen on securing a top-two spot. They face the Delhi Capitals this evening with the team on a three-game winning streak. After years of below-par performances, it was time the Punjab management got their act together and under the guidance of Ricky Ponting and the brilliant leadership of Shreyas Iyer, things are looking positive. Opponents Delhi Capitals on the other hand are out of the competition and what started of as championship-winning form, turned out to be a proper failure in the end for the side. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2025 Match 65?.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been providing decent start in the power plays for Punjab Kings, taking the pressure off the middle order. Mitchell Owen scored a duck in the last match but he is expected to keep his place in the side. Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera can score at a quick rate and will help the team. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh will be the pick of the bowlers this evening.

Axar Patel has not trained with the Delhi side and could miss out for the visitors. Madhav Tiwari is likely to play in his position. KL Rahul is their leading batsman and the team will need him to bat for long periods and be the anchor. Faf du Plessis has been poor throughout the campaign and will look to score big on what could be his last game for the franchise.

When is PBKS vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

With playoff chances on the line, the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PBKS vs DC IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab have momentum going into this fixture and should secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).