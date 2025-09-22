VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: The Indradhanush Auditorium, Haryana sparkled with glamour and inspiration as the grand finale of Miss Divine Beauty 2025 took center stage. The much-anticipated evening witnessed the crowning of the new Miss Earth India 2025 and the prestigious title of Miss Divine Beauty 2025, awarded to Ekta Singh, continuing the legacy of celebrating beauty with purpose.

Amidst dazzling performances and captivating displays of talent, intelligence, and advocacy, this year's winners emerged victorious after competing against a lineup of 17 outstanding finalists from across India.

The Crowning Moment

Miss Divine Beauty 2025 - Ekta Singh (also awarded Miss Confidence)

Miss Earth India 2025 - Komal Choudhary

1st Runner-up - Bahun Nongrum (Meghalaya)

2nd Runner-up - Sneha Hegde

Subtitles & Special Awards

Nishitha Thirunagari - Miss Beauty with Responsibility

Parnika Dwivedi - Miss Popular

Sumjit Chauhan - Miss Beauty Smile

Ritu Raot - Miss Intellectual & Miss Photogenic

Ekta Singh - Miss Confidence

Other Finalists

Nikita Singh, Happy Verma, Khushi Jaiswal, Komal Haressh Choudhary, Shuthi Prabhaakaran, Shweta Thakur, Priyanshi Agrawal, Anushka Sone, Disha Karmakar, and Shamita Bhagyalakshmi Vishwanatha.

The glittering finale was further elevated by the support of the hospitality partner, and attended by esteemed dignitaries, industry leaders, and cultural icons who applauded the contestants' passion and perseverance.

Speaking on the occasion, Nimisha Saxena, Co-founder of Miss Divine Beauty, said:

"Miss Divine Beauty has always been more than a pageant--it is a journey of transformation. Every participant here is given the opportunity to discover her strength, her voice, and her purpose. The winners of 2025 truly embody the spirit of beauty with responsibility, and I am confident they will shine on global stages with grace and conviction."

Echoing this vision, Mr. Deepak Agarwal, Founder of Divine Group Foundation, added:

"What we witnessed tonight is not just the crowning of winners but the rise of changemakers. Our mission has always been to empower women and encourage them to be ambassadors of positive change. Miss Divine Beauty 2025 carries this mission forward, proving that true beauty lies in courage, compassion, and commitment to society."

The Miss Earth India 2025 winner will now represent India at the Miss Earth pageant worldwide, showcasing not just her individuality but also India's commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and women's empowerment. Meanwhile, Ekta Singh as Miss Divine Beauty 2025 will continue to represent the vision of the Divine Group Foundation, embodying leadership, elegance, and responsibility while inspiring young women across the country.

Sharing their vision, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Mr. Narinder Kumar, and Dr. R.S. Aulakh from Management collectively expressed:

"Through Miss Divine Beauty, being hosted for the first time in the tri-city, we aim to inspire and motivate the youth of Haryana and Punjab. Our endeavor is to showcase that true empowerment comes from self-belief, confidence, and responsibility--qualities that every young individual should embrace to lead society towards a brighter future."

