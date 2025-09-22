Mumbai, September 22: At least 30 people were killed in Pakistan after the country's military reportedly targeted Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is reported that the airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah Valley were conducted today, September 22 at around 2 AM by the Pakistan Air Force. The Pakistan fighter jets are said to have dropped eight LS-6 bombs on the Matre Dara village in the Tirah Valley. The bombing by the military led to a huge massacre.

According to News18, all those who died in the airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa village were said to be civilians. As per local media, several people are said to be injured. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are underway. Multiple pictures and videos surfaced online showed injured children lying on makeshift beds as locals assess the damages. Pakistan Blast: 5 Killed, 3 Injured in Explosion at Taxi Stand in Chaman in Balochistan Province.

If reports are to be believed, the casualties include women and children. Top intelligence sources said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out the operation using China-supplied JF-17 Thunder jets which dropped at least eight LS-6 precision bombs. Eyewitnesses described Matre Dara village as "littered with bodies" by dawn.

After the airstrikes, the Akakhel tribe of Tirah convened a jirga (tribal council), where it was decided that the women victims would be buried. On the other hand, the bodies of men and children will be placed outside the Corps Commander’s House as a form of protest. As per the report, the Pakistan Army has denied responsibility and instead blamed the carnage on a terrorist munitions accident. Pakistan Blast: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Bomb Blast at Cricket Ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Watch Video).

In an official statement, military spokespersons said that "a large cache of explosives hidden by Khawarij terrorists" detonated inside a house in Metra Dara. This led to collapse of surrounding homes and causing civilian casualties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

