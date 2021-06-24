Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): MIT Art, Design and Technology University is offering the Undergraduate Programme named "BA (Administration)" for the students after 12th std. and MA (Administration) postgraduate programme for the students who have done graduation in any discipline from this academic year 2021-22.

BA (Administration) is a 3 +1-Year Undergraduate Program where the fourth year is an internship. MA (Administration) is the 2+1 Year Programme where the third year is an Internship. These courses are designed to guide Civil Services Exam aspirants to prepare for UPSC / State PSC examinations during the period of graduation and post-graduation, said Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADTU and Prof Sujit Dharmpatre, Director, MIT School of Indian Civil Services.

Through these Programmes, the student will be able to get a regular BA or MA degree and simultaneously he/she will prepare for civil services examinations. A student can opt for any one of the optional subjects either from History, Political Science, Geography and Sociology. All other subjects are covered in each semester. Thus, covering the entire UPSC syllabus. At the end of 4 years of BA and 3 years of MA, students will be fully prepared to appear for the UPSC / State PSC Examination along with his / her BA, MA degree.

The BA and MA (Administration) programme is designed for the students who aspire to prepare for competitive examinations like UPSC / State PSCs. The main objective behind this programme is to educate the career-oriented students in a particular optional subject and to train them in various need-based allied subjects of knowledge to make them competent and in a ready state to face UPSC and other competitive examinations just after completion of BA, MA Course.

This will not only help the students in saving time and money but also make them up to date with the knowledge required for cracking Civil Service Examinations during their regular course of study without any additional preparation or spending extra time.

However, if students could not qualify for any competitive examination, they can pursue higher education in their main optional subject studied during graduation or other postgraduate programmes.

The BA and MA (Administration) programme is also useful to the students who have an interest in social sciences and who intend to pursue further studies and academic research in these areas. The programme is expected to attract students not only from traditional Arts groups but also from Commerce and Science groups who have desire to appear for Competitive Examinations.

The eligibility of the BA Programme will be 10+2 std. from any stream with minimum of 60% marks (15% relaxation for reserved categories) to appear for the entrance test followed by personal interview. The candidate will be assessed on their educational performance, sincerity, passion, commitment, discipline, and punctuality among other traits during the interview process. In case the student is unable to crack the UPSC exam, he/she shall be in a very sound position to qualify other prestigious Competitive Examinations.

Moreover, such students can also pursue higher education in their main optional subject studied during graduation as well as several professional programs like MBA, Journalism, Design, LLB etc.

BA is a comprehensive 3+1 year and MA is a comprehensive 2+1 year fully Residential Degree Programme. Well-structured Modules are designed for academic as well as to build all over the personality of the students, required for qualifying competitive exams. The subject expertise faculties will guide to the students as per exam-oriented approach.

Guest lectures of / retired IAS/IPS officers, senior civil servants and successful candidates will be organised on Saturdays or Sundays. Special focus will be given on rural students / non-English medium students. A good library along with 24 x 7 with the best reference books for academic as well as competitive exams will be available to the students. The individual focus will be given to each student.

Highly experienced faculty members having expertise in civil services coaching will regularly guide the students. Regular group discussions, Presentations, and seminars will be conducted. Periodical evaluation of the students through tests, assignments, presentations, project submissions will be carried out.

Focus on communication skills and personality development is given. Separate hostels for boys and girls are provided. Administrative Policy Projects are assigned to the aspirants for a Semester to understand administrative processes in rural and urban areas to formulate a better policy. Extracurricular Activities like Debate, Elocution, Essay writing & Quiz Programmes will be organized.

Admissions to BA and MA (Administration) Programme are given through the Entrance exam. The syllabus for the entrance exam will be of 200 marks, which will include 100 multiple-choice questions.

The entrance exam syllabus will be on the topics like Polity, History & Geography of India. Indian Economy (up to Class XII). Aptitude & reasoning (up to Class X). Current Affairs. (National & International). General issues of the environment. Data interpretation, General mental ability. The results of the Entrance test date will be displayed on the website of MITADTU.

