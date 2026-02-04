PNN

New Delhi [India], February 4: mlHealth360, a pioneer in integrated healthcare solutions, proudly marked its presence at the Transforming Healthcare with IT (THIT) Conference 2026, held on January 30-31, 2026, at the HICC, Hyderabad International Convention Centre. Themed "Reimagining Healthcare. Reinventing Tomorrow," the two-day event brought together thought leaders, clinicians, technology experts, policymakers, and innovators to explore actionable pathways to strengthen India's healthcare ecosystem.

Now in its 13th edition, the THIT Conference stands as India's premier international forum at the intersection of healthcare and information technology. Hosted by the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation in association with the Apollo Hospitals Group, THIT serves as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and real-world solutions to some of the most pressing challenges faced by India's health sector. With keynote talks, panel discussions, immersive workshops, and live demonstrations, the conference emphasized digital transformation, scalable healthcare models and the integration of technology into mainstream care delivery.

The 2026 edition unfolded against the backdrop of rapidly evolving healthcare needs in India, where access disparities, infrastructure gaps, and workforce limitations demand innovation and integration at scale. Delegates engaged in high-impact discussions around technology-led care, policy frameworks for equitable health delivery, and models that bridge urban and rural healthcare divides. THIT also offered abundant networking opportunities for healthtech startups, established healthcare providers, and investors aligned around the shared mission of improving health outcomes for all Indians.

The conference also underscored the growing significance of MedTech innovations, digital diagnostics, and interoperable health IT infrastructures that enable secure data exchange and clinical collaboration. As India continues to build a more resilient and responsive healthcare ecosystem, discussions at THIT demonstrated how technology adoption, when combined with innovative implementation strategies, can help overcome traditional barriers to care delivery.

At the heart of mlHealth360's participation was its leadership role in shaping the dialogue on future-ready healthcare. Kumar Surender Sinwar, Founder and CEO of mlHealth360, served as the Chairperson of a session (Reimagining Healthcare in India: Innovation, Integration and Impact) during the conference, bringing together diverse perspectives from clinical care, technology-led healthcare, accessibility, and scalable care models.

During his session, Mr. Sinwar highlighted the imperative of designing healthcare solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also inclusive and scalable. He emphasized that innovation must be rooted in real clinical needs, and digital tools should enhance accessibility, efficiency and quality of care for patients and providers alike. At a time when healthcare systems are confronted with rising expectations and resource constraints, he highlighted the importance of data-driven approaches that enable better decision-making, improved patient pathways, and reduced time-to-diagnosis, especially in underserved regions.

Other distinguished speakers, including Mahesh Shankar (Chief Technology and AI Officer) and Dr. Ryan D'arcy (Chief Scientist and Medical Officer), further enriched the conference discussions with their insights. Mahesh's session, "Beyond the Algorithm - Orchestrating an Intelligence Layer for the Modern Digital Hospital," focused on how hospitals can move past standalone digital tools and build a connected intelligence layer that unifies data, systems, and workflows. On the other hand, Dr. Ryan D'arcy's session on "Advances in Brain Vital Sign Monitoring and Portable Neurotechnology: An Overview of the NeuroCatch Technology Breakthrough" highlighted how portable neurotechnology is changing the way brain health is assessed.

Kumar Surender Sinwar, Founder and CEO of mlHealth360, said, "Today's healthcare challenges require holistic solutions that balance innovation with real-world impact. At mlHealth360, we believe that healthcare transformation must be grounded in accessibility, integration and meaningful outcomes for patients everywhere, not just in urban centers but in every community across India. Platforms like THIT Conference provide invaluable space to connect, debate and co-create such solutions. By bringing together leaders from diverse disciplines, we can accelerate progress toward care models that are smarter, more equitable and sustainably scalable. Only through collaboration and shared purpose can we reimagine healthcare that truly serves the needs of our people."

mlHealth360's presence at THIT 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to advancing inclusive, data-driven and technology-enabled healthcare transformation across India. The company continues to champion solutions that not only harness cutting-edge technology but also prioritize the practical realities of care delivery, patient access and long-term system resilience. As stakeholders across the health ecosystem work toward shared goals, the company remains dedicated to fostering partnerships and innovations that put people and outcomes first.

About mlHealth360:- mlHealth 360 is a global healthtech company transforming radiology with secure, cloud-native AI solutions. Their suite of medical imaging products improves diagnostic accuracy, reporting speed, and healthcare efficiency while seamlessly integrating into existing hospital systems. The platform enables healthcare organisations to deploy scalable, compliant, and intelligence-led systems across the care continuum.

