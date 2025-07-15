New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is committed to advancing cutting-edge renewable energy technologies under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring India leads in clean energy innovation.

In this respect, the MNRE's support for premier institutions like NCPRE and IIT Bombay strengthens domestic R&D, reduces reliance on imported technology, and fosters indigenous manufacturing, he said, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Through initiatives like the Renewable Energy Research & Technology development (RE-RTD) and R&D funding schemes, MNRE is enabling institutions like NCPRE to accelerate lab-to-market transitions, further stated Joshi.

He added that NCPRE's work exemplifies how public-funded research, when coupled with policy support, can position India as a global clean energy hub.

Highlighting MNRE's Strategic Support for R&D & Commercialisation, Joshi urged the IIT Bombay-ART PV team to commercially demonstrate that Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells are not only scalable but also profitable. By making advanced technologies accessible to industry, we will not just be driving efficiency, but also building a stronger innovation ecosystem, he said.

Joshi further said that this approach aligns perfectly with the larger vision of the Central Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to turn Indian R&D into global benchmarks. He stated that the Union Cabinet approved the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme just two weeks back, and the budget for Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD), stands at Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Union Minister visited the National Centre for Photovoltaic Research and Education (NCPRE) in IIT Bombay and held an interactive meeting with its Investigators and Advisory Board Members.

He visited the Perovskite Tandem solar cell lab, Silicon Fab laboratory and Medium voltage Laboratory at NCPRE and interacted with the scientists.

IIT-Bombay-incubated startup - Advanced Renewable Tandem-Photovoltaics India (ART-PV India) has developed a 2-Terminal Monolithic Silicon/CdTe-Perovskite tandem solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 29.8 per cent. This is a national milestone and one of the highest performance levels ever achieved in India.

NCPRE was launched at IIT Bombay in 2010 with funding from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of the Government of India. The broad objectives of NCPRE are to provide R&D and education support for India's ambitious 100 GW solar mission. Till date, MNRE has provided over Rs 200 crore funding to NCPRE, IIT Bombay, over the last 15 years.

MNRE is also supporting ART-PV India with USD 10 million (~ Rs 83 crore) for establishing a state-of-the-art pilot manufacturing facility in IIT-B campus, in line with the commitment to nurturing domestic Intellectual Property, and ensuring Indian innovation reaches global markets.

MNRE will continue to provide policy and financial support to ensure India's RE sector thrives on innovation and self-reliance, said Union Minister. (ANI)

