New Delhi [India], February 27: Monika Alcobev Limited, a leading name in the beverage industry, has partnered with the Center for CSR and Sustainability Excellence (CCSE), the social arm of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd, to launch a pioneering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on road safety awareness and environmental conservation. This multi-dimensional collaboration aims to foster safer and more sustainable communities in Delhi and Gurgaon through innovative traffic management solutions and environmental stewardship.

The CSR initiative will include the installation of traffic barricades to guide vehicles and minimize accidents, as well as the development of traffic kiosks to streamline traffic management and provide commuters with real-time updates. As part of the environmental focus, 400 trees will be planted in the region to strengthen ecological balance and contribute to a greener future.

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman of CCSE, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Partnering with Monika Alcobev Limited is a fantastic opportunity to work with an organization that shares our values of sustainability and safety. Together, we aim to set an example for other organizations, fostering a safer and more sustainable Delhi and Gurgaon."

Mr. Kunal Patel, Managing Director, Monika Alcobev Limited, echoed the company's enthusiasm for the initiative: "We are thrilled to collaborate with CCSE on this important initiative. Our shared goal is to make a meaningful difference in our community, enhancing road safety and promoting environmental sustainability. By renovating traffic infrastructure and planting trees, we are taking significant steps towards a safer, greener, and more sustainable future."

The initiative is firmly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals. By adhering to these goals, the initiative aims to create a lasting positive impact on both the environment and the well-being of the communities it serves.

