New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As India accelerates its infrastructure and industrial growth, EXCON 2025--organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and scheduled from 9-13 December 2025 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC)--will reaffirm India's leadership in construction equipment and advanced manufacturing. At this landmark event, Mother India Forming (MIF) will showcase India's rising strength in precision sheet-metal cold-roll forming, a technology central to next-generation components and equipment design.

Commenting on MIF's participation, Dhirendra Sankhla, Director, Mother India Forming, said - "We are looking forward to EXCON 2025 and showcasing Indian excellence in sheet-metal precision cold-roll forming. This technology reflects the strength of Indian engineering--sustainable, accurate, and globally competitive. Cold-roll forming is not just a manufacturing process; it represents India's capability to deliver consistent, high-performance structural systems for global OEMs. Our focus is to help manufacturers build stronger, lighter, and more efficient machines for markets worldwide."

He further added- "Mother India Forming is proud to take forward the Prime Minister's vision of 'Make in India' by strengthening India as a natural manufacturing hub for global OEMs. Through localisation, advanced precision engineering, and integrated manufacturing, we are enabling India to supply world-class components to global platforms while creating a sustainable and resilient industrial ecosystem."

Mother India Forming is recognised as one of India's most integrated producers of precision roll-formed and structural assemblies. The company supplies high-strength cabins, ROPS/FOPS structures, chassis members, welded assemblies, tubular and roll-formed profiles, and modular systems across sectors including construction equipment, mining, agriculture, material handling, railways, commercial vehicles, warehousing, defence, solar and renewable energy, logistics, and industrial systems. With servo-driven roll-forming lines, all-electric CNC bending, robotic welding, laser cutting, automated inspection, and in-house tooling, MIF offers a fully consolidated Design-to-Fit ecosystem for global OEMs.

Sheet-metal cold-roll forming continues to gain global relevance due to its sustainability and engineering benefits. As a cold process, it consumes less energy than hot forming and produces minimal scrap, improving raw-material efficiency. It enables the production of lightweight yet high-strength structures that enhance durability, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce lifecycle emissions. Its dimensional accuracy supports high-volume production with exceptional repeatability, increasingly demanded across global supply chains.

MIF has developed a fully integrated, 360-degree manufacturing ecosystem where cold-roll forming, fabrication, finishing, and powder coating happens seamlessly. This integration reduces multi-vendor coordination, shortens lead times, and significantly lowers Scope-3 emissions for primary equipment manufacturers. Strengthening its sustainability roadmap, the company is expanding its renewable energy capacity from 150 kilowatt to 1.25 megawatt of captive solar power.

At EXCON 2025, Mother India Forming will unveil its latest structural components and assemblies for construction equipment, mining machinery, agriculture implements, warehousing systems, EV platforms, rail applications, defence structures, and solar mounting systems. With its end-to-end integrated manufacturing model, MIF continues to reinforce India's self-reliance and strengthen its position as a globally competitive manufacturing hub.

Mother India Forming's presence at EXCON 2025 highlights India's engineering maturity, sustainable manufacturing capabilities, and growing contribution to global precision roll formed component supply chains. Media and industry professionals are invited to visit MIF's pavilion at BIEC to experience Indian precision cold-roll forming excellence. (ANI)

