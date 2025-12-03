India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: With both teams gaining quite a few positives from the series opener in Ranchi, India National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team will square off in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The hosts defeated South Africa by 17 runs in a thrilling first ODI in Ranchi to take a 1-0 series lead. When is IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview

Batting first, Team India posted a strong 349 for 8, powered by Virat Kohli’s sublime 135, his 52nd ODI ton, and well-crafted fifties from Rohit Sharma (57) and KL Rahul (60). South Africa’s chase faltered early, but middle-order resistance came through Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, and Dewald Brevis, who built key partnerships before Marco Jansen’s explosive innings and Corbin Bosch’s fighting fifty revived the Proteas' hopes, taking the game to the last over, where India managed to hold on.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (c/wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen