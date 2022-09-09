New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola brings the Big Billion Days extravaganza early for its consumers with Zero Hour - an exclusive Live Commerce event starting 1 PM on Flipkart, where customers can avail free phones, exclusive vouchers and buy their favourite Motorola smartphones at disruptive prices even before the actual sale starts.

In its endeavor to always extend the best to its consumers, Motorola brings in exceptional offers on its smartphone range across its moto e, g, and motorola edge series lineup of smartphones during the sale, including bestsellers and recent launches. These devices come packed with enormous industry-first features, available at ground-breaking price points. Consumers can buy the devices at these disruptive price points even before the Big Billion Day sale, starting tomorrow!

Register now for the Zero Hour at: https://www.flipkart.com/thebigbilliondays-2022-motorola-store?ocmpid=BrandAd_Motorola_Moto-Smartphones_Facebook_India-Buildup-PostBOost-Paid%3Fforce_app%3D1&fbclid=IwAR3XH3_nzG8ehRhYqWwOjKXBpVBwVdjdXNwCiTS06EOm_63nBGXTWIfEedQ

Know more about the event at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MotorolaIN/videos/623041512784895/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1CTwitter: https://twitter.com/motorolaindia/status/1567796645919870977?t=R5S4MJLNsdU5O4gAo58clg&s=19Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiPUZhyrd7g/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

