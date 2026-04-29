Business News | Motorola Edge 70 Pro Goes on Sale with 50MP Sony-LYTIA™ Camera, FIFA Goodies & a Chance to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 - Starting Rs 36,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 29: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand~, today announced the sale of the motorola edge 70 pro, bringing pro-grade low-light photography, flagship performance, premium design, and intelligent AI capabilities to consumers. Starting today, consumers can purchase the device from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective price starting at just Rs 36,999*.

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The motorola edge 70 pro sets a new benchmark in smartphone imaging with its Triple 50MP Pro-Grade Camera System, led by the advanced Sony-LYTIA™ 710 sensor powered by moto AI. The system delivers exceptional low-light photography with superior clarity, enhanced dynamic range, and sharper details, while ensuring blur-free captures even in fast-moving scenarios. With Pantone™ Validated Colours and SkinTone™ accuracy, the device reproduces true-to-life visuals, complemented by ultra-sharp 4K 60FPS video recording across all cameras for a seamless and cinematic capture experience.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, designed to deliver fast, efficient, and AI-driven performance. With up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, and an advanced vapor chamber cooling system, the smartphone ensures smooth multitasking, responsive gaming, and sustained peak performance across demanding use cases.

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Blending craftsmanship with innovation, the motorola edge 70 pro introduces Collections by Motorola, featuring premium finishes such as Satin-Luxe, Tailored Fabric, and Marble textures in Pantone™ curated colours. With a 6.99mm* ultra-slim profile and quad-curved comfort design, the device offers a refined in-hand feel while maintaining durability and style.

The smartphone features a stunning 6.8" 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved AMOLED display, delivering immersive visuals with HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 10-bit colour depth. With segment-leading 5200 nits peak brightness and Pantone™ validation, users experience vibrant colours and exceptional outdoor visibility, complemented by Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers for an enhanced multimedia experience.

Despite its slim design, the device houses a massive 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery, delivering up to 51 hours of battery life. Supported by 90W TurboPower™ charging, users can power up quickly and stay connected, productive, and entertained throughout the day.

Adding to the overall experience, the motorola brings an exclusive FIFA World Cup™ 2026 campaign, where consumers purchasing the motorola edge 70 pro between 29th April and 29th May can claim assured FIFA-branded goodies worth Rs 2000.

Taking the excitement further, Consumers can access a dedicated microsite (www.hellomotofifa.in) to play an interactive football-themed game inspired by the "Football is Calling" campaign and get a chance to win 10 FIFA World Cup™ limited-edition motorola edge 70 fusion devices daily during this period

As participants engage and climb the leaderboard, they move closer to the ultimate reward, where 10 lucky winners will win world cup match tickets to watch a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match live in Los Angeles, bringing fans closer to experiencing the world's biggest football stage.

Built for reliability, the smartphone meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards and offers the highest level of protection with IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring resistance against dust, water, and extreme conditions, making it a dependable companion for everyday use.

Running on Hello UI based on Android 16, the device offers a clean, secure, and intelligent software experience with moto AI features, enhanced privacy through ThinkShield, and 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

Availability:

The motorola edge 70 pro will be available in two storage variants -- 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB -- and comes in premium Pantone™ curated colours: PANTONE™ Tea, PANTONE™ Titan, and PANTONE™ Lily White, featuring luxurious Satin-Luxe, Tailored Fabric, and Marble finishes.

The device will go on open sale starting 29th April 2026, from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at Rs 36,999*.

Offer Details:

Product Name: Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Launch Price:

Edge 70 Pro 8/256 GB: Rs 38,999

Edge 70 Pro 12/256 GB: Rs 41,999

Affordability Offer details:

Consumer can avail either of below 2 offers

1. Instant Bank discount upto Rs 2000 from leading banks

2. Exchange Bonus upto Rs 2000

Effective Price with Offer:

edge 70 Pro 8/256 GB: Rs 36,999*edge 70 Pro 12/256 GB: Rs 39,999*

Operator Offer:

Exclusive Jio SIM Offer: Free access to Google Gemini Pro Plan for 18 months, worth Rs. 35,100

FIFA Offer:

The motorola edge 70 pro brings an exclusive FIFA World Cup™ 2026 campaign, where consumers purchasing between 29th April to 29th May can get assured FIFA goodies, play on www.hellomotofifa.in to win daily limited-edition motorola edge 70 fusion devices, and stand a chance to win tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in Los Angeles.

#Buy either a motorola signature or a motorola edge 70 pro between 29th April to 29th May to watch your world cup dream come true!

* After your purchase, to claim FIFA World Cup 26™ goodies just send #Hello Fifa on WhatsApp +918067916686

* Register on https://www.hellomotofifa.in/ and fill in the entry form with your details

* Play the game and stand a chance to win match tickets

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-70-pro-pantone-tea-256-gb/p/itm8e1524c8da543?pid=MOBHHVERBZZKYEY2

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-70-pro/p?skuId=642

Disclaimers:

^ All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

~ As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

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