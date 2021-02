New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): The season of love is here with Valentine's Day around the corner. Adding to the grandeur, PVR brings a specially curated Valentine's Day Film Festival with popular Bollywood, Hollywood & regional romantic movies across 17 cities in PVR Cinemas. The week-long festival starting 12th February will screen iconic titles like La La Land, A Star Is Born, Jab We Met, Dil to Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge etc.

The experience will be made enthralling, engaging and delightful with the introduction of special Valentine's Day combo, exclusive offers on movie vouchers for couples and 'PVR Love Letter' - an expression of love on the big screen with their personalized message appearing during the show.

For an exclusive cinematic experience, customers can book PVR's Private Screenings which offers movies on demand, special menu created by celebrity chef, personalized onscreen message and decor on demand. By booking the entire auditorium, the guests can enjoy complete privacy with their loved ones and a wholesome entertainment experience with the assurance of enhanced safety. For private screenings, the guest can place a request on the PVR Website/Mobile App. Alternatively, WhatsApp on 8800900008 or reach out to the Cinema Manager.

Enjoy the most romantic time of the year at PVR Cinemas.

Date: 12th -18th February'21Duration: 1 weekCities: 17

MOVIE SCHEDULE

DELHI

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR CHANAKYA, DELHI10:35 AMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR CHANAKYA, DELHI2:45 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMAPVR CHANAKYA, DELHI6:20 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR DIRECTORS CUT, DELHI1:10 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR DIRECTORS CUT, DELHI4:30 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR DIRECTORS CUT, DELHI7:40 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR ICON VASANT KUNJ, DELHI3:20 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR ICON VASANT KUNJ, DELHI7:30 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR ICON VASANT KUNJ, DELHI11:45 AMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PACIFIC DWARKA11:30 AMDIL TO PAGAL HAIROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PACIFIC DWARKA4:00 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PACIFIC DWARKA8:10 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMAPVR PACIFIC SUBHASH NAGAR, DELHI8:20 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PACIFIC SUBHASH NAGAR, DELHI4:45 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMAPVR PACIFIC SUBHASH NAGAR, DELHI1:10 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR SELECT CITY, DELHI11:20 AMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR SELECT CITY, DELHI6:15 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR SELECT CITY, DELHI2:40 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR SHALIMAR BAGH, DELHI6:35 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMAPVR SHALIMAR BAGH, DELHI11:00 AMDIL TO PAGAL HAIROMANCE, DRAMAPVR SHALIMAR BAGH, DELHI3:00 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAGURUGRAM & NOIDA

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR AMBIENCE, GGN3:35 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR AMBIENCE, GGN7:00 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR AMBIENCE, GGN12:00 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMAPVR MGF, GGN6:00 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR MGF, GGN2:35 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR MGF, GGN11:00 AMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR LOGIX, NOIDA2:20 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMAPVR LOGIX, NOIDA11:00 AMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR LOGIX, NOIDA6:00 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAMUMBAI

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR CITI MALL3:00 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMAPVR CITI MALL9:30 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR CITI MALL6:30 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR DOMBIVILI3:00 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR DOMBIVILI6:30 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR DOMBIVILI9:15 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR ICON GOREGAON6:15 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR ICON GOREGAON9:15 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR ICON GOREGAON12:00 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR JUHU9:15 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR JUHU6:15 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR JUHU3:45 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR KURLA6:30 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR KURLA12:30 PMDIL TO PAGAL HAIROMANCE, DRAMAPVR KURLA9:30 PMGULLY BOYBIOGRAPHY DRAMAPVR PANVEL6:00 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PANVEL9:30 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PANVEL3:00 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PHOENIX, LOWER PAREL3:00 PMDIL TO PAGAL HAIROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PHOENIX, LOWER PAREL9:30 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR PHOENIX, LOWER PAREL6:30 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMABANGALORE

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR FORUM KORAMANGALA9:10 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR FORUM KORAMANGALA6:30 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR FORUM KORAMANGALA3:20 PMLA LA LANDROMANCE DRAMAPVR ORION BANGALORE6:15 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR ORION BANGALORE11:20 AMDIA (KANNADA)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR ORION BANGALORE2:45 PMLOVE MOCKTAIL (KANNADA)ROMANCE, DRAMAVR BANGALORE7:15 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAVR BANGALORE3:05 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAVR BANGALORE9:30 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMACHENNAI

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenreVR CHENNAI3:00 PMVTV (TAMIL)ROMANCE, DRAMAVR CHENNAI6:40 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAVR CHENNAI10:00 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAHYDERABAD

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenreL&T PANJAGUTTA7:35 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAL&T PANJAGUTTA10:30 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAL&T PANJAGUTTA1:00 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAAHMEDABAD

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenreACROPOLIS AHMEDABAD12:30 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAACROPOLIS AHMEDABAD3:45 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAACROPOLIS AHMEDABAD7:00 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAGUWAHATI

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenreCITY CENTRE GUWAHATI12:00 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMACITY CENTRE GUWAHATI4:00 PMDIL TO PAGAL HAIROMANCE, DRAMACITY CENTRE GUWAHATI7:30 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMACHANDIGARH

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR ELANTE, CHANDIGARH9:00 PMQISMAT - PUNJABIROMANCE, DRAMAPVR ELANTE, CHANDIGARH5:45 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR ELANTE, CHANDIGARH2:15 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAKOLKATA

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR MANISQUARE KOLKATTA12:15 PMDIL TO PAGAL HAIROMANCE, DRAMAPVR MANISQUARE KOLKATTA3:45 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR MANISQUARE KOLKATTA6:45 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPUNE

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR MARKET CITY PUNE10:00 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR MARKET CITY PUNE7:00 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMAPVR MARKET CITY PUNE3:30 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PAVILION PUNE3:00 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR PAVILION PUNE6:30 PMLA LA LANDMUSICAL DRAMAPVR PAVILION PUNE9:15 PMA STAR IS BORNMUSICAL DRAMANANDED

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR NANDED1:20 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR NANDED5:15 PMDIL TO PAGAL HAIROMANCE, DRAMAPVR NANDED9:30 PMBAJIRAO MASTANIACTION, PERIOD DRAMANASIK

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR NASIK CITY CENTRE3:00 PMROMANCE, DRAMA ALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE PVR NASIK CITY CENTRE6:30 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAPVR NASIK CITY CENTRE9:30 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAINDORE

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenrePVR TREASURE ISLAND INDORE4:15 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAPVR TREASURE ISLAND INDORE12:15 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAPVR TREASURE ISLAND INDORE8:15 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMASURAT

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenreRAHUL RAJ SURAT11:45 AMMALANGACTION, DRAMARAHUL RAJ SURAT3:00 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMARAHUL RAJ SURAT6:00 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMABARODA

CinemaShow TimeMovieGenreVED TRANSCUBE BARODA12:45 PMDILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGEROMANCE, DRAMAVED TRANSCUBE BARODA3:45 PMJAB WE METROMANCE, DRAMAVED TRANSCUBE BARODA7:00 PMYEH JAWANI HAI DEEWANI(HINDI)ROMANCE, DRAMAThis story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

