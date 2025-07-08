Mrs. India One in a Million - 2025 (Season 5) Winner Archana Shankar in (Classic Category)

New Delhi [India], July 8: Archana Shankar Crowned Classic Category Winner & Body Beautiful Title Holder in Season 5 of Mrs india One in a Million

In a world where beauty is too often defined by age, size, or societal expectations, Archana Shankar emerged as a radiant exception. At the grand finale of Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi, Archana wasn't just crowned the Winner of the Classic Category -- she claimed her space on a stage that celebrates courage, confidence, and unapologetic womanhood.

Organised by Forever India Events, this spectacular platform was powered by Tiska Grooming Academy and supported by Jai Dental Care, Pitch X Wellness Brand by Dr. Tannu Gupta, and ICONIC Management. From over 3,700+ inspiring women, only 57 finalists reached the finale -- each one bold, each one brilliant.

But it was Archana Shankar's flame that burned brightest.

A Crown Born from Courage

They say elegance whispers -- but when Archana Shankar walked the ramp, it roared.

In the Ethnic Round, she exuded divine grace in a regal ensemble by 'Deeva Sarees Couture', proudly embracing her roots with elegance and pride.

Her National Costume Round was a showstopper -- a powerful tribute titled "The Farmer". Portraying the women of Coorg, she embodied their strength, simplicity, and relentless spirit. Dressed in humble attire and carrying tools of toil, she saluted the legacy and labor of India's unsung queens of the soil.

In the Evening Gown Round, she dazzled in a sequinned gown -- not just wearing fashion, but owning the runway. Every step declared:

"Confidence is ageless. Beauty is fearless."

More Than a Crown -- A Comeback

This crown wasn't just rhinestones -- it was resilience. For Archana, it was a rebellion against body shaming, a refusal to shrink herself to fit someone else's idea of worth. It was a bold, blazing statement:

"I see me. I love me. I am enough."

It was also the revival of a childhood dream once tucked away, now rising from the ashes like a phoenix -- unstoppable and unafraid.

Brains Behind the Beauty

Archana Shankar brings more than glamour -- she brings substance.

* MBA in Finance

* Currently working as Assistant Vice President in a US-based bank

Her presence in the boardroom is as commanding as on the stage -- a rare, graceful balance of power and polish.

Multifaceted. Magnetic. Majestic.

Beyond the crown, Archana is a force of many talents and passions:

* Sportswoman - former player of hockey, javelin, shot put, volleyball, throwball, basketball, and baseball

* Passionate Cook - blending culture, comfort, and creativity in every dish

* Avid Reader - deeply connected to stories and self-growth

* Yoga Enthusiast - committed to mind-body-soul alignment

* Social Change maker - actively working to uplift women and promote girls' education

Gratitude Etched in Gold

Archana dedicated her win to every woman who has ever doubted herself.

She extended heartfelt thanks to the visionaries Founders Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, founders of Mrs. India One in a Million -- a transformative platform where women rise, not to compete, but to become more of themselves.

She also acknowledged her incredible mentors and experts who guided her journey:

* Ramp Coach - Supermodel Donna Masih

* Celebrity Designer Wrickie Angrish

* Stylist Bharat Gupta

* Former Creative Director Lakme - Anupama Katyal

* Former FTV Director & Motivational Speaker - Deepali Narula

* Actor & Model and Groomer Sachin Khurana

* Content expert and Luxury Brand Consultant - Suchana Bera

* Face Yoga Coach - Savitu Singh

* ermatologist Dr. Tannu Gupta - Founder, PeachX Wellness

* Dental Surgeon & Smile Expert - Dr. Suruchi Bawa

* The Ramp - Backstage Management and Pearl Academy

* Rashmi Virmani - Show Director

Her Message to Every Woman and gratitude for the respected jury members for cheering her winning moment & being over proud witness on grand finale which was hosted by actor Sachin Khurana and graced by Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, she also served on the esteemed jury panel. Other notable jury members included Sanjay Berry, Supermodel Donna Masih, Entrepreneur Syed Zareen, Dr. Suruchi Bawa, Motivational Speaker Purnima Padmasana, and Mr. Prashant Chaudhary, co-founder of the platform.

"You are not too old. You are not too late.

The world needs your fire -- not your silence."

"This crown is for every woman who's been told she missed her chance.

I am living proof -- your moment is waiting.

You just have to walk towards it."

For interviews & media features:

Email: contact@mrsindiamillion.com

Visit: www.mrsindiamillion.com

