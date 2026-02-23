Pyongyang [North Korea], February 23 (ANI): Supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un was reelected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the ongoing party congress, with state media highlighting his leadership in rapidly advancing the country's nuclear-based war deterrence, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the North Korean state media, KCNA, on Monday, "The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) decides to elect Kim Jong-un as general secretary of the WPK ... for the development of the WPK and the prosperity of the state," citing the "unshakeable" support of party members, citizens, and soldiers.

Also Read | Bald Eagle vs. Goose Post: US Victory Over Canada in Olympic Hockey Final 2026 Sparks Political Row.

KCNA stated that the decision was made on Sunday, the fourth day of the multi-day congress, which typically outlines key policy goals for the next five years, including economic, defence, and diplomatic strategies. Party regulations mandate the election of the general secretary at a party congress, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Congress credited Kim with building "the revolutionary armed forces capable of coping with any threat of aggression on their own initiative and fully prepared for any form of war," adding that "the war deterrence of the country with the nuclear forces as its pivot has been radically improved and our state has dynamically advanced in the orbit of prosperity ... despite the stern challenges of history," Yonhap News Agency reported.

Also Read | Earthquake in Malaysia: Quake of Magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale Hits Coastal Area, No Tsunami Alert.

Party secretary Ri Il-hwan, speaking at the congress, praised Kim for realising "the dream and ideal for prosperity" and said, "Only Kim Jong-un can guide the trend of gigantic transformation of our cause put on an orbit of leap forward to a steady upturn without halt."

He further noted that North Korea had successfully defied sanctions and become a "formidable" force recognised by adversaries.

The KCNA also reported that the congress adopted revised party rules, though details were not disclosed.

The congress additionally elected new members to the party's central committee. Notably absent from the list were several senior officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, signalling a possible generational shift in leadership, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea's Ministry of Unification said the congress reinforced Kim's leadership while minimising messages on foreign relations.

"External messages have been minimised, while the content of the meeting was being disclosed at the most minimal level," spokesperson Yoon Min-ho said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Ninth Party Congress, launched last Thursday, is North Korea's highest decision-making body and the first since the Eighth Party Congress in 2021.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the party is expected to announce new policies for the next five years covering the economy, defence, and diplomacy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)