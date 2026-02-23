SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 23: As the prostate gland enlarges in men, which often happens in men above 50 years, urinary symptoms creep into men's most personal spaces and moments. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) blocks the urine flow and causes a weak stream, urgency, and frequent night-time urination. Fear of urine leakage and retrograde ejaculation can be an embarrassment and can quickly erode confidence and intimacy, thus affecting sexual activity in men. Left unaddressed, these issues act as a barrier in a man's most personal spaces and can slowly hinder intimate relationships. Studies indicate a 30% decline in sexual activity due to the stated concerns.

While men think the BPH symptoms as "part of aging", they should not be ignored. Right treatment at the right time can restore the daily comfort and quality of life without sacrificing the sexual health of men.

The Silent Impact on Intimacy because of BPH

Many commonly used BPH treatments including medication and traditional surgeries can affect sexual function. Some medicines may reduce the libido in men, while the surgeries may cause permanent changes such as retrograde ejaculation and, in some cases, result in erectile dysfunction.

For years, men were told that this was the price to pay for their symptom relief. But in today's era, this belief is to be changed, and the blockage can be lifted with minimally invasive procedures or minimally invasive surgical treatments (MISTs). Let our experts throw some light on it.

Dr. Narmada Prasad Gupta, Professor Emeritus, Urology and Renal Care, Medanta-The Medicity, Gurugram opines "Early awareness of BPH is necessary, along with the suitable options for treatment. Commonly prescribed medications such as alpha blockers or 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors can cause retrograde ejaculation or reduced libido in patients in the long term, by altering hormonal pathways and / or relaxing smooth muscle at the bladder neck. These can impair normal ejaculation and erectile response. Another issue that arises with the oral medications is the adherence. Low levels of adherence have affected the overall treatment effectiveness in men suffering with BPH. Younger patients in their busy life may forget to take the medications and older patients may have more chronic medications to take or may be unable to tolerate the side effects. Minimally Invasive BPH surgeries (MISTs) are an effective alternative to these issues. Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL), like UroLift System removes the obstruction caused by an enlarged prostate mechanically without any tissue destruction and thus maintains the erectile and ejaculatory functions.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Gupta, Consultant and Head Urology and Robotic Uro-oncosurgery, CMRI C K Birla Hospital, Kolkata remarks, "Surgical options like laser enucleation of the prostate and transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) surgically remove the blockages, but men experience a decline in ejaculatory function alongside retrograde ejaculation, occurring in approximately 70-90% of TURP cases and 60-80% of HoLEP cases. TURP also carries a 5-10% risk of erectile dysfunction. Unlike conventional surgeries that involve cutting or removing the prostate tissue, techniques like Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) works by removing the obstruction and preserving the natural structure of the prostate gland.From a patient's perspective, this means BPH symptom relief in sight without compromising intimacy, faster recovery, and return in their regular schedule in no time."

Dr. Mangesh Patil, Head, Minimal Invasive Urology & Endourology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Saifee Hospital, Mumbai says, "Sexual health is closely related and linked to a person's emotional well-being and self-confidence, and this should never be compromised while treating BPH. In my opinion, minimally invasive approaches for BPH and using systems like UroLift allows us to deliver a result that improves the quality of life of our patients and ensures they have fewer follow-ups because of BPH issues. These modern therapies not only preserve the sexual function while removing the urinary obstruction but also ensure the patients return to normalcy without permanent pull-downs."

Visit your urologist today if you are experiencing frequent urination (especially at night), weak or interrupted urine flow, or difficulty starting urination. Your urologist will evaluate if the modern minimally invasive treatment options, which can relieve urinary symptoms while preserving sexual function, are the right treatment options for you.

