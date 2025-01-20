Mtalkz announces Unbeatable Bulk SMS Pricing with Price Match Guarantee & 5% Discount on top of it

New Delhi [India], January 20: Mtalkz, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, has unveiled a game-changing offer to deliver the best pricing in the Bulk SMS industry. With a commitment to helping businesses maximize their marketing ROI, Mtalkz has introduced a Price Match Guarantee that ensures customers receive the most competitive rates available.

What makes this offer stand out?

Mtalkz promises to match and beat any existing pricing by 5%, making it the go-to choice for businesses seeking affordable and efficient SMS solutions. All they need to do is share their existing burn rates for the last three months and avail the offer, subject to Mtalkz's terms and conditions.

"We understand how critical cost-efficiency is for businesses of all sizes," said Abhishek Prakash, Co-founder & CEO at Mtalkz. "With this offer, we're not just providing a quality service; we're ensuring that our clients gain a competitive edge by reducing their communication costs without compromising on reliability."

Why Choose Mtalkz for Bulk SMS Services?

* Premium routes for high deliverability rates: Trust our robust infrastructure to deliver messages on time, every time.

* Easy to use Platform: Experience a user-friendly interface designed for quick setup and seamless campaign management, even for non-technical users.

* Advanced Features: Access premium tools for SMS marketing, including real-time delivery tracking, campaign analytics, and message customization.

* 24x7 Support: Enjoy dedicated customer support to resolve issues promptly.

* Best-in-Class Pricing: Save more with unmatched rates and our commitment to cutting 5% off your existing commercials.

With certifications like VAPT, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and CERT-IN, and a robust infrastructure built on AWS ensuring 99%+ service uptime, Mtalkz is a trusted partner for secure, high-performance communication solutions.

Mtalkz's clients are already experiencing the following benefits:

* 30% improvement in message delivery rates

* 20% reduction in communication costs

* 19% improvement in OTP delivery rates

* 70% increase in customer engagement via personalised solutions

About Mtalkz

Mtalkz is a trusted name for bulk SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, Voice and Bulk Email solutions, empowering businesses to engage effectively with their customers. Known for its customer-centric approach, Mtalkz delivers tailored communication strategies that drive results.

For more information or to take advantage of this exclusive pricing offer, fill this form or call us on +91-9868629924.

