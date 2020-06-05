Business News | Mubadala Picks 1.85 Pc Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, said the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday.

Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Also Read | Good Morning HD Images & World Environment Day 2020 Quotes: Wish Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas With WED Messages, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Mubadala's USD 229 billion portfolio spans five continents with interests in multiple sectors including aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology among others.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR andMubadala in less than six weeks," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Happy Vat Purnima Messages in Hindi & HD Photos: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories and SMS to Share on the Festival.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said that he looked forward to benefitting from the group's experience and insights.

"I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors has decided to partner us in our journey to propel India's digital growth towards becoming a leading digital nation in the world. Through my longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, I have personally seen the impact of Mubadala's work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE's knowledge-based economy," he said.

Meanwhile, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company, said, "We have seen how Jio has already transformed communications and connectivity in India, and as an investor and partner, we are committed to supporting India's digital growth journey. With Jio's network of investors and partners, we believe that the platform company will further the development of the digital economy."

Mubadala is committed to investing in, and actively working with, high growth companies which are pioneering technologies to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities, he added.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with millions of subscribers.

Jio Platforms has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, powered by leading technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality, and blockchain.

Jio's vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers so that all of them can enjoy the fruits of inclusive growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)