PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: Indian cinema is witnessing the rise of concept-driven storytelling, and Kakbhushundi stands at the forefront of this evolution. The upcoming film weaves cosmic mythology with a grounded human story, following Suryansh--a cafe worker unknowingly linked to forces beyond the physical world.

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The narrative begins with subtle human emotion and quickly unfolds into a multi-layered mystery. A cold encounter with Bethany, an anonymous puppeteer operating in darkness, a whispering stranger, haunting flashbacks, and finally, Suryansh's ascension through a golden beam into another realm. There he meets Kakbhushundi, a cosmic entity who reveals his destiny. Meanwhile, the emotional turmoil of Anand and Meghana in the real world adds urgency and depth to the storyline, promising a screenplay that balances spectacle with sentiment.

At the heart of this project is international filmmaker and director Saagar Singhh, whose journey from acting in Indian television to working on international projects shaped his cinematic outlook. His collaboration with Christopher Nolan during Tenet remains a defining chapter, teaching him precision, patience, and creative discipline. Saagar often contrasts the structured professionalism of UK productions with the chaotic hierarchy he experienced in India--fueling his determination to create films where talent is prioritized over ego.

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Saagar Singhh's recent selection as a jury member at the Persian Awards Film Festival in Toronto further underscores the international credibility surrounding the project. His mission is clear--to present Indian storytelling with global cinematic grammar.

Backing this vision is actor-producer Nabil Parkar, recognized for his dynamic presence in television and music entertainment formats. Nabil Parkar's strategic move into film production is a definitive reflection of his commitment to original, intellectually challenging, and visually striking scripts, with his latest project, Kakbhushundi, serving as the pinnacle of this creative ambition.

By stepping into the dual roles of actor and producer, Parkar is treating this "passion project" as a vehicle and using his performance as an emotional bridge while utilizing his production platform to explore profound narratives of immortality and spiritual evolution.

Equally instrumental is actor-producer Gouraa Singhh, whose extensive acting background in shows like Balika Vadhu and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat inspired her to create healthier work dynamics behind the scenes. For Gouraa, producing Kakbhushundi is not just about making a film, but about fostering equality between cast and crew--something she felt was often missing during her acting career.

The visual soul of the film lies in the hands of VFX maestro Junaid Ullah. Having contributed to cinematic spectacles such as Enthiran (Robot), Baahubali: The Beginning, Jailer, and Coolie, Junaid's involvement ensures that the cosmic and mythological elements of Kakbhushundi will be brought alive with world-class visual effects.

Kakbhushundi is not merely a film announcement; it is the beginning of a new narrative space where mythology meets science fiction, emotion meets scale, and Indian creators step confidently onto the world stage.

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