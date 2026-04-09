In a career-defining move following the monumental success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun has been officially cast to portray the "Venus of Indian Cinema," Madhubala. The highly anticipated biopic will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen (of Darlings fame) and produced by the master of cinematic opulence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This collaboration marks one of the most significant casting announcements in recent years, as the team looks to recreate the golden era of Hindi cinema with Bhansali’s signature grandeur. Who Is Sara Arjun? Meet Ranveer Singh’s 20-YO Co-Star in ‘Dhurandhar’ and India’s Former Richest Child Actor With INR 800 Crore Blockbuster to Her Name.

Sara Arjun Preps for Madhubala Biopic

According to Pinkvilla exclusive, the Madhubala biopic is currently in intensive pre-production, with Sara Arjun preparing for a major transformation following her acclaimed performance in the Dhurandhar franchise. The actress is undergoing extensive look tests and costume detailing to recreate Madhubala’s iconic 1950s elegance, along with dialect coaching and classical dance training to capture the screen legend’s charm authentically. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film is envisioned as a high-octane drama that will explore both the professional highs of Madhubala’s remarkable 70-film career and the emotional, tragic aspects of her personal life.

Madhubala Biopic Set for 2026 Shoot

Madhubala remains one of the most enigmatic figures in film history. As one of the highest-paid stars of the 1950s, her career spanned from the lighthearted Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi to the epic Mughal-e-Azam. The biopic is expected to go on floors later in 2026, once the lead cast completes their current commitments. The choice of Sara Arjun—who is currently riding the wave of the INR 1,600 crore success of Dhurandhar 2 is seen as a strategic move to blend youthful energy with a project that requires immense emotional depth. ‘Dhurandhar’: Sara Arjun on 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh; Know Upcoming Films of Breakout Star!

The Madhubala Biopic

Role Name Lead Actress Sara Arjun Director Jasmeet K Reen Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production House Bhansali Productions Status Pre-production (Filming starts late 2026)

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