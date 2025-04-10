PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10: In a proud and historic announcement, Mrs. N. Keerthana has been appointed as the Organizing Secretary for the prestigious 2nd International Aari Workers Conference - 2025, which will be held in August 2025 at Bangalore, Karnataka.

This significant appointment has been jointly recognized by the Karnataka Aari Workers Council and the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF) - the world's first official federation exclusively for Aari artisans.

Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural edition in Tamil Nadu, the selection of Bangalore as the host city for the 2nd conference marks a historic moment for Karnataka, bringing national and international attention to the region's contribution to the traditional arts and women-led entrepreneurship.

Highlights of the 1st International Aari Workers Conference - 2025 (Held on March 9, 2025 - Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu)

1. Historic Milestone:

First-ever international-level conference exclusively for Aari workers, marking the launch of the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF) - the world's first Aari artisan federation.

2. Massive Participation:

Over 5,000 participants - including 3,000+ women on-site and 2,000+ online attendees - joined the event from across India and overseas.

3. Women Empowerment Focus:

Celebrated women-led entrepreneurship, rural artisan empowerment, and provided a voice to thousands of skilled yet unrecognized women artisans.

4. Skill Recognition & Certification:

Launched the Certified Aari Artisan (CAA) syllabus - a rural-friendly, regional-language training program for skill development and livelihood generation.

5. Cultural Pride & Economic Vision:

Emphasized the value of traditional embroidery as both a cultural heritage and economic opportunity, with a goal to uplift 1 lakh+ Aari artisans across India by 2030.

6. Media & Public Attention:

Widely covered in media as a pioneering movement for social and economic justice in the handcraft and textile sector.

Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, National President of the Indian Aari Workers Federation, shared:

"Mrs. Keerthana's appointment reflects our commitment to empowering capable, grassroots leaders who are passionate about artisan welfare. The Bangalore conference will not only build on the foundation we laid in Tamil Nadu but will also create history in Karnataka by turning the spotlight on women artisans from across the globe."

The upcoming conference in Bangalore is expected to bring together thousands of Aari workers, trainers, social leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers under one platform for knowledge exchange, training, and cultural celebration.

