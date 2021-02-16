New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/Mediawire): G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE), Nagpur bagged 2nd rank in India in the category of private/self-finance Institutes and colleges in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2020.

It also achieved a 5-star top performer ranking in Institution Innovation Council as declared by the Ministry of Education and MHRD Government of India in 2020, Avishkar-Interuniversity Award for Innovation, and proved to be the winner at Smart India Hackathon. It has received the Research Promotion Grant by AICTE and Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission grant. These Awards and rankings are the highest for any self-financed institution in Central India.

The Institute has set up a Research and Development cell and innovation cell in the premises to create an ecosystem for innovation which has fetched them a number of sponsored research projects from DST, AICTE, IEI, UGC worth Rs 12 Crore and more. The college received a sanction of 14 crore for NIDHI-TBI of NSTEDB.

Dr Vinod Bhaiswar, faculty of Mechanical Engineering received a research promotion grant of around Rs four lakh for the project "Design & fabrication of a spherical Joint-Lobe Coupling". This new coupling will improve the service life of the harvester. Professor of Civil Engineering, Dr Prashant Pawade, received a grant of Rs11 lacs for 'Modernization of Concrete Technology Laboratory' using an automatic compression testing machine with a capacity of 300KN. This has made it possible to test new materials like GGBS, Sugarcane Bagasse Ash Metakaolin. For the modernization of the IOT laboratory, Dr Dinesh Padole, Professor of Electronics Engineering received a grant of Rs13 lacs.

Facilities developed under this grant are helping industries at large for monitoring the performance of the machines remotely. Dr. Santosh Jaju, professor of Mechanical Engineering received a grant of Rs 18 lacs for the design, development and analysis of anatomical models for rehabilitation using MIMIC and three Matic Software. This project will help medical practitioners by providing them with a surgical guides, implants for rehabilitation.

Dr Sachin Untawale, Director and Dr Nilesh from the faculty of Mechanical Engineering developed "Earth Auger post hole digger". It is designed to provide safety and can be operated by one single person. The coated handlebar grip provides maximum leverage which makes it ideal for landscape professionals and tree specialists.

The Biomedical Engineering Technology incubation Centre (BETiC) of the institute had designed a new U-Shaped splitter and one single restrictor for a variable flow rate of oxygen depending on lung capacity for a ventilator. It was designed by Dr. Nilesh Awate, professor Rahul Jibhkate, student Rohan Deshpande and Dr Vibha Bora, BETiC GHRCE in charge. It was successfully tested at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGGMC) Nagpur with Dr. Vaishali Shelgaonkar Professor, Anesthesiology.

Final year student from Electronics, Vineet Likhar, professor Shailesh Bhalerao, Dr Vibha Bora BETiC-GHRCE incharge with Dr Mrunal Phatak, AIIMS and Director, Major General, Dr Vibha Dutta, AIIMS, Nagpur had developed a remote-controlled based autonomous food serving trolley for patients in Covid ward.

IoT based women security devices capture images of the incident with culprit details and send pre and post images of the incident along with location to police officials and family members. The device was designed by Dr Vibha Rajesh Bora, professor Suraj Dudhe and student Chetan Kale. Such devices will help in reducing the rising cases against women.

The eco-system set for innovation and research has helped students win many prizes at the national level:

1. 11th rank at Boeing National Aeromodelling, second position in "Ideathon" organized by Bihar Government where they won prize money of Rs 50,000.

2. 1st prize in "Rural Innovators Startup Conclave" with a cash prize of Rs10,000

3. Runner up in "SKY Hackathon -2018", organized by Chhattisgarh Government with prize money of Rs 25,000

Students of GHRCE are winners in most categories of the Smart India Hackathon. Some of the prominent winners are:

1. Team CAPSUL (Minakshi Khatri and team, 2018) for their project on Mechanism to save medicine from getting wasted

2. Team Ashwatthama (Virthika Jha and team, 2019)

3. Team Tech Bug (Vaishnavi Kancharla and Team, 2020) for project Goods Tracker

4. Winner of Hardware Hackathon Nihal Wargantiwar. Mahesh Shende received Rs10 lac for developing a garbage picker machine which is currently being incubated at the Institute.

In line with the 'Make in India' initiative, the institute has filed 218 patents out of which 211 are published and 132 are under examination. Five patents granted in the last five years with top ten positions in India. Recently, GHRCE students and faculty members have indigenously manufactured a Nano-satellite which will be launched by PSLV C-51 by ISRO in the last week of February 2021.

We have been encouraging and nurturing innovations from students across multiple fields and many of our students' bag prizes, awards and grants which is a moment of immense pride for GHRCE.

To know more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ8u8GOXTPs

