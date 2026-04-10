Mr. Prashant Sharma outgoing President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, hands over the baton to Mr. Kamlesh Thakur the incoming President of NAREDCO Maharashtra

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: NAREDCO Maharashtra hosted its Change of Guard Ceremony at the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, marking a significant leadership transition while reaffirming its commitment to advancing the state's real estate sector. The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to discuss the future of urban development and housing in Maharashtra.

Also Read | 'Bhooth Bangla' Promotions Begin in Delhi; Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Trends No 1 Ahead of April 2026 Release.

The ceremony was attended by BMC Municipal Commissioner Smt. Ashwini Bhide, Mayor of Mumbai Smt. Ritu Tawade and other senior dignitaries, reflecting the government's continued focus on strengthening the real estate ecosystem and promoting sustainable urban growth.

Mr. Kamlesh Thakur, Founder and Managing Director of Srishti Group, took over as the new President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, receiving the baton from the outgoing President, Mr. Prashant Sharma. Alongside this, Mr. Jay Goenka, Executive Director, Dynamix Group, assumed charge as Secretary from Mr. Rajesh Doshi, while Mr. Manan Shah, Managing Director, MICL Group, took over as Treasurer from Mr. Hitesh Bhagtani.

Also Read | Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Row Triggers POCSO Case Against Husband Farman Khan; Kerala CPI(M) Under Fire.

The ceremony acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing leadership team and set the tone for a progressive roadmap ahead. The new leadership announced a forward-looking agenda with an 'all-inclusive' approach, focusing on policy advocacy, transparency, and overall sectoral growth.

Setting the agenda for the new leadership, Mr. Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, "NAREDCO Maharashtra will continue to carry forward its legacy while working towards the holistic growth of the real estate sector. Our focus in this new phase of leadership will be on enhancing ease of doing business, enabling faster and more transparent approval processes, and strengthening collaboration with government authorities to accelerate sectoral growth."

"We will actively advocate for progressive policies that support housing affordability, redevelopment, and sustainable urban infrastructure. At the same time, we aim to drive greater industry alignment, promote digital adoption, and create a more integrated ecosystem that contributes meaningfully to Maharashtra's economic development," he added further.

Sharing his vision, Mr. Jay Goenka, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, "As Secretary, my focus will be on strengthening internal coordination and enhancing engagement across all member developers. We aim to streamline communication, drive policy representation more effectively, and ensure that member concerns are addressed in a structured and timely manner."

Highlighting the financial outlook and governance priorities, Mr. Manan Shah, Treasurer, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, "We will emphasize financial transparency, efficient resource management, and structured planning to support the organization's long-term objectives. Strengthening financial governance will be key to enabling impactful initiatives and driving sustainable growth for the sector."

On this occasion, NAREDCO Maharashtra also launched an innovative and first-of-its-kind 'NAREDCO ONE' Digital App, aimed at bringing all developer-members onto a unified digital platform to enable better interaction, seamless information exchange, and a more progressive ecosystem.

Members of NAREDCO Maharashtra, including various chapter representatives from across the state--such as Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Karad--were also present at the event.

The outgoing President, Mr. Prashant Sharma, reflected on the organization's achievements and expressed confidence in the new leadership's ability to build upon the strong foundation established during his tenure. Mr. Prashant Sharma has now assumed the role of Vice Chairman, NAREDCO Maharashtra while Mr. Sandeep Runwal has taken over as Chairman of NAREDCO Maharashtra.

The Change of Guard Ceremony reinforced NAREDCO Maharashtra's continued commitment to driving growth, fostering innovation, and contributing meaningfully to Maharashtra's urban transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)